It may look like a game, but Tomáš Slavík’s Wave is riding at its realest

The Wave is an incredible film project that pits Tomáš Slavík against a menacing, digital foe, blending real life and virtual reality into an edit like no other. The premise is simple; a real-world rider finds himself in a computer game and must get to a checkpoint within the time limit.

The first level Slavík encounters is the nocturnal streets of Prague with its tight corners, long stair sections and cobbled streets. Slavík must complete the section to beat the chasing digital menace and progress to the next level. The next level up sees Slavík tearing up Jablonec Bike Park , scoring points and slo-mo-ing wall rides.

Slavík is no stranger to urban downhill – he’s a two-time winner of the Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo in Chile – but to do it in the dark, racing against a virtual clock with drones buzzing close by elevates his standing to another level.

"I think every rider needs a fire in himself to help him get out of his comfort zone. When I'm on a bike, there is only riding for me, and the hunger to ride as best I can. Every race is a game I try to win, regardless of what is happening around me” shares an impassioned Slavík.

Tomáš Slavík is a competitive, skilled and creative rider © Boris Beyer/Red Bull Content Pool

Despite years of experience, Slavík’s performance in the Wave project was new and unconventional in many ways. “Filming in Prague was hard work,” he explains. “The locations required technically demanding jumps and we were filming at night. The GPS showed me that I’d ridden about 35km at full speed over one of the nights.”

But to bring such a spectacle to life requires a whole team of skilled individuals and a lot of work to support and showcase Slavík’s talents. The shoot took six days in Prague, more days in the Jablonec Bike Park, and required special kit including a specially adapted car, expertly piloted drones and an extensive film crew. And that’s before you get into the thousands of hours spent in post-production by project creator Vit Kratochvile to make the stunning digital effects.

The Wave project was created in the night environment of Prague © Dan Vojtěch/Red Bull Media House

We spoke to Slavík about the challenges involved in combining real life riding with virtual reality, what the Wave was like to film, and a few behind-the-scenes secrets.

The premise of the video is that you’re riding in a computer game. Do you play games yourself?

Honestly? I don’t really play games because I know I’d enjoy them, and then I’d spend too much time on them. When I was injured, I had an Xbox at home and had a few games, but I just prefer to ride in the woods. I like real reality.

Level UP! Slavík rides Jablonec Bike Park © Dan Vojtech/Red Bull Content Pool

In Wave, you had to deal with riding in both the real world and creating a virtual one. How did you find this?

It was filmed in the historical centre of Prague. I’ve ridden at city races and events all over the world, but Prague has always been a place I really wanted to ride. It was amazing to experience the empty city and enjoy descending through the alleys below Prague Castle. The night metropolis was special; not a living thing out, the windows blacked out, darkness everywhere and an intense atmosphere. I had to ride tricky sections at 60kph at two in the morning and give it my all, which was challenging.

Tomáš Slavík rides The Wave © Dan Vojtěch - Red Bull Media House

There are a lot of shots in the video where you say to yourself ‘Damn, how did you shoot this?!’ – what the creative team came up with is pure filmmaking.

Watch the behind-the-scenes video of the Wave:

The making of Wave

Who came up with the route through Prague, you or the team?

We had to work together and compromise to make it visually interesting for the team and interesting for me as a rider. They are professional videographers, I am a pro on a bike, so we worked together to see what was possible.

Some sections didn’t work, like a jump that kicked me four metres into the air – my ankles hurt for two weeks after that. But then there were places that posed the perfect challenge, like the double steps below Loreta.

Do you recognize this spot? © Dan Vojtěch/Red Bull Media House

It was just the crew and me here. No spectators, no other riders. In those moments, you need your own ‘fire’ to motivate yourself Tomáš Slavík Mountainbike 4 Cross

What was special about the Loreta steps that made it the perfect challenge?

It was the hardest section of the whole shoot. You jump down from the first set of stairs straight to the next set, and it’s accessed via a corner. When I first saw it, I didn’t think I could do it. It was two in the morning, the surface was slippery, and it was just the crew and me here. No spectators, no other riders to cheer me on. In those moments, you need your own ‘fire’ to motivate yourself.

Wave offers you unique shots and pure action © Dan Vojtěch/Red Bull Media House

And I knew it would be a great shot, so that also motivated me. For the first five attempts, I was out of my comfort zone, but then it started to fall into place.

How many times did you need to ride sections to get the takes you needed?

It depended on the difficulty of the section. For the more complicated ones like those with stairs, jumps or tight sections, maybe 25 times? For the easier sections, five to eight shots.

What speeds did you reach?

When we were shooting I often got up to 60kph, which I would say is higher than average for city riding. It’s normally between 30 and 70kph. The fastest I’ve ever ridden was in Valparaíso where I got up to 60kph. When you’re cornering into tight sections, it’s not the kind of thing you want to do everyday.

We also met a racing drone too close a few times. I have a pretty solid ‘memory’ on my leg Tomáš Slavík Mountainbike 4 Cross

The second location, and Level 2 in the game, was the bike park at Jablonec nad Nisou. Why was filming there special for you?

This place is my heaven. It's a track I invented, designed and put together for a race that is part of the four-cross World Cup. It's a dream come true. I wanted it to have the most difficult features I could create for training and which I’d like to ride, including jumps, a forest section, wall ride and rock garden. It's complete madness and the most challenging four-cross track in the world. I wanted it to be filmed there because the track deserves it.

Tomáš Slavík during the filming in Jablonec nad Nisou © Dan Vojtěch/Red Bull Media House

Do you have any fascinating facts from behind the scenes?

It was fun shooting a slow-motion passage in the woods. It’s a wild, challenging place but we were lucky it was dry. But because of a drought it was too dry and we didn’t have any loose dirt to fly dramatically in the shots. So the team shovelled dust and pine needles at my front wheel as I rode full gas. It must have looked like utter madness to anyone watching, but it looks great in the video.

Tomáš and a drone in close proximity © Dan Vojtěch/Red Bull Media House

I also came to close to the racing drone a few times. I have a pretty solid ‘memory’ on my leg. [Slavík pulls out his leg and shows a scar]. Shooting with drones is always tight because the best shots are the ones that are closest. It was an adventure riding a full speed with a drone next to me at full speed, especially when they hit you. But it’s a small price to pay for a great shot.

What bikes are you riding in the video?