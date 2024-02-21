Valentin Delluc and Tom Panaiva in action with the race drone during the follow me shooting in Avoriaz, France on February 20, 2020.
© Teddy Morellec/Red Bull Content Pool
Skiing

Top 10 drone videos to get your adrenaline pumping

With everything flying down ski slopes and following WRC drivers to urban downhill mountain bike competitions, the footage captured by these drone shots will surely inspire your next adventure.
Written by Thomas Peeters
4 min readUpdated on

Part of this story

Thomas Pagès

French freestyle motocross rider Thomas Pagès has been hugely influential in moving the sport forwards thanks to his ability to invent brand new tricks.

France

Valentin Delluc

Since the day he first discovered speedriding, France's Valentin Delluc has been pushing the boundaries of what's possible.

France

Tomáš Slavík

Tomáš Slavík is regarded as one of the elite performers in the mountain bike 4X discipline and has several world titles to prove it.

Czech Republic

Diablo

Diablo is a French hip-hop dancer and Juste Debout champion.

France

Clemens Millauer

Austria's most progressive snowboarder, Clemens Millauer, is not only a bag of tricks but also a serious comp contender to boot.

Austria

Jesper Tjäder

A freeski star from Sweden, Jesper Tjäder has been making appearances on podiums for years now and looks on course to continue this success.

Sweden

Nouria Newman

French kayaker Nouria Newman combines a surprising adeptness at playing on white waters with an endless thirst for discovering new horizons.

France

Adrien Fourmaux

France’s rising rally star, Adrien Fourmaux, has enjoyed early World Rally Championship success and is all set for further glory.

France

Alexis Pinturault

Alexis Pinturault has become the dominant figure in alpine combined and is the most successful French skier in World Cup history.

France

Summary

  1. 1
    Drone view of Red Bull Hardline
  2. 2
    Tom Pagès in the wilderness
  3. 3
    Valentin Delluc takes flight
  4. 4
    Drone chase in Valparaíso, Chile
  5. 5
    Diablo making moves with hexagon drones
  6. 6
    Clemens vs drone in Stubai
  7. 7
    Drone highlights from Red Bull Unrailistic
  8. 8
    Nouria Newman crosses two waterfalls
  9. 9
    WRC vs drone
  10. 10
    Alexis Pintauralt races down a Giant Slalom piste
It can be hard to capture the thrill of a top athlete performing at the peak of their skill, but drones can give anyone a fresh perspective on the action. Drones can follow a dirtbike on a backflip, a paraglider taking flight down a mountain or a kayaker navigating harsh waters. Here are 10 drone videos to bring you closer to the action than ever before.
01

Drone view of Red Bull Hardline

3 min

The first full drone shot at Red Bull Hardline

Dive into the hardest mountain bike race through the eyes of an intense FPV drone shot.

English

Dan Atherton's track designs test the skills of even the greatest downhill riders, and a fresh challenge is just around the corner for the brave souls taking on Red Bull Hardline 2024! For the first time, Red Bull Hardline will take place in two locations: a brand new spot at Maydena Bike Park, Tasmania, on February 23-24, and its tried-and-true location in Wales, UK, on June 1-2. Prepare yourself for mammoth jumps, boulder drops, technical puzzles and unrelenting weather.
02

Tom Pagès in the wilderness

8 min

Follow Me

Watch FMX rider Tom Pagès at work making a film with drone pilot Thomas Panaiva in an undisclosed location.

English +9

FMX rider Tom Pagès shows off his skills with the help of drone pilot Thomas Panaiva. The Follow Me edits (like this one) give athletes and artists the chance to showcase what makes them unique. In the video above, the drone follows Pagès so closely that you can almost feel your stomach flip when he hits the jumps.
03

Valentin Delluc takes flight

1 min

Valentin Delluc speedrides while chased by a drone

Go along for the thrilling ride as French speedrider Valentin Delluc is chased by a drone.

Valentin Delluc
In this Follow Me video, speedrider Valentin Delluc quite literally flies down the slopes as a drone tries to keep up with him. This is skiing unlike anything you've seen before. Get a sense of what it feels like to paraglide down a mountain with skis.
04

Drone chase in Valparaíso, Chile

3 min

Downhill drone chase

The talented FPV drone pilots chase Tomáš Slavík down the iconic Red Bull Valparaíso track.

English

Tomáš Slavík
Check out what it's like to take on the iconic Red Bull Valparaíso track as talented FPV drone pilots chase Tomáš Slavík down the streets of Valparaíso, Chile.
Do not miss the 20th anniversary of Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo this year.
05

Diablo making moves with hexagon drones

1 min

Follow Me x Diablo

French dancer Diablo is joined by fellow stars of the hip-hop scene to make a dance video.

French dancer Diablo is joined by fellow stars of the hip-hop scene in this Follow Me video. They make a mesmerising dance video with the help of Tomz, a pioneer of freestyle hexagon drones. Catch more moves from these dancers at the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2024 on November 9 in Mumbai, India.
06

Clemens vs drone in Stubai

2 min

Clemens Millauer vs a race drone in Stubai

Austrian snowboarder Clemens Millauer teams up with a drone pilot to produce a spectacular edit in Stubai.

Check out Austrian snowboarder Clemens Millauer's skills as he teams up with a drone pilot to produce this spectacular edit in Stubai. Be sure to tune in for more snowboarding action at the 2024 Natural Selection Tour.
07

Drone highlights from Red Bull Unrailistic

1 min

Drone view of Unrailistic 2.0

Check out Jesper Tjäder's incredible rail riding in Unrailistic 2.0 from the perspective of a FPV Drone.

English

Jesper Tjäder
Ahead of Red Bull Unrailistic 2024, look back at the highlights from Unrailistic 2.0, where an FPV drone gives a unique view of Jesper Tjäder's incredible freeski rail riding. Red Bull Unrailistic returns later this year with some of its most innovative and fun features; the course will be both challenging and thrilling for skiers.
08

Nouria Newman crosses two waterfalls

1 min

Follow Me x Nouria Newman

Check out amazing footage of Nouria Newman kayaking along Devil's Slide.

English

Nouria Newman
Find out how French kayaker Nouria Newman crossed two waterfalls and navigated a gruelling toboggan section of the 600m-long River Sorba. Newman competes – and excels – in canoe, freestyle and extreme kayaking. Watch the video and you'll see her incredible skills on display.
09

WRC vs drone

6 min

FPV drone vs WRC car

What happens when an FPV drone chases a WRC car? Find out.

English

Can a drone keep up with a WRC car? Find out as drone pilot Denis Meglic sets off after rally driver Adrien Fourmaux. As you watch the action from an unbeatable point of view, get pumped for each stop of the 2024 WRC season, which has already started!
10

Alexis Pintauralt races down a Giant Slalom piste

1 min

Follow Me x Alexis Pinturault: In the footsteps of a giant

In the new episode of Follow Me, Alexis Pinturault speeds down a Giant Slalom piste with a drone hot on his wheels. Take pursuit of one of the kings of French skiing with this unique on-board journey.

Alexis Pinturault
Watch French alpine skiing pro Alexis Pinturault speed down a Giant Slalom piste with a drone hot on his heels in this edition of Follow Me. Chase down one of the kings of alpine skiing with this unique drone footage.

Skiing
Kayaking
WRC
Red Bull Motorsports
MTB
Bike