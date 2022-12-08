Expert tips for staying fit throughout the festive season

The UK’s Alexa Duckworth-Briggs and Canada’s Mike Shaw spend their lives helping others to achieve their performance goals, and they’ve got tips for anyone who wants to keep on training during holiday festivities, whether it’s for day-to-day well-being or in preparation for 2023 events like the Wings for Life World Run . So why wait until the new year to get in shape? Try these pointers for nutrition, maintaining physical health and staying motivated mentally. You may even end up wanting to carry them right into January!

Habit-forming is not necessarily a bad word

A professional running coach recognised by UK Athletics, as well as a lowland and expedition leader, credentialed sport massage therapist and nutrition adviser, Alexa Duckworth-Briggs is the founder of On the Run Health and Fitness . She’s passionate about helping clients improve their health and performance, and one tip she gives them is to establish regular habits.

Alexa Duckworth-Briggs coaches runners and is a passionate runner herself © Courtesy Alexa Duckworth-Briggs

“You don't need as much motivation if you have good habits,” she says, pointing out that most of us don’t need ‘motivation’ to brush our teeth. “When you establish a routine with your exercise and training, they’ll start to happen on autopilot, even during the holidays."

To help, she suggests creating a cue, like putting your running clothes out the night before or eating something specific before training. Add a post-session reward as well, whether it’s checking the run off your training plan or posting it on Strava for some kudos.

Flexibility is good, too

While habits are useful, incorporating flexibility into how you approach them will help you roll with disruptions. “Plan some anytime, anywhere training,” Duckworth-Briggs suggests. “Running and walking can be done with minimal kit, as can a quick, equipment-free strength-training routine.” She recommends squats, lunges, planks, press-ups and calf raises as an excellent place to start. “If you’re with family, how about organising activities everyone can join, from an online yoga session to a ball game in a park?”

Freeski star Kelly Sildaru warms up before the Wings for Life World Run © Jan Henrik Pärnik for Wings for Life World Run

Set side-hustle goals

Over in Canada, former competitive skier Mike Shaw was coaching when a 2013 ski accident left him paralysed from the neck down. Despite ongoing challenges, a remarkable recovery has seen him participate in events like the Wings for Life World Run . In addition to writing a book about his experience, Never Part of the Plan, as well as giving a TEDx talk, he's a performance coach, motivational speaker and consultant .

Shaw is big on the benefits of mixing up activities. “No matter what our fitness level may be, most of us have some kind of big, overarching personal goal – but don’t forget the side hustle,” he urges. “I train for Wings for Life World Run every year, but right now, it’s a seven-day ski touring and hiking trip that’s keeping me motivated in the gym.”

Shaw adds: “Small goals help you achieve your big goals, and both combined are a secret weapon for motivation.”

Mike Shaw celebrates achieving his goal at the Wings for Life World Run © Royce Sihlis for Wings for Life World Run

Don’t think calories

It’s easy to fret about overindulging, but instead of thinking about calorie counts or what you ‘shouldn't’ consume, Duckworth-Briggs suggests focusing on getting all the nutrients you need, no matter what else you’re eating.

“For example, iron transports oxygen around your body when you train, and calcium, part of the structure of our bones, is used in higher amounts when our bodies adapt to high-impact sports like running,” she says. “Think plenty of different colours in your food, especially fruits and vegetables, and a variety of food groups in each meal.”

She also notes that it’s important to keep hydration levels up, and not only for training. “Keeping hydrated can help you ride out a busy time of social eating and drinking."

Be a responsible driver

Shaw’s recommendation for nutrition is one that applies to your car as well as your body: “Try to avoid being hard on the gas and hard on the brakes – otherwise you’ll wear out your engine a lot faster.”

He elaborates: “Over the holidays, don’t waiver on the consistent routines that brought you this far. If you want to have extra eggnog or go back for seconds at dinner, go for it, but don’t indulge so strongly that you forget about your fitness/wellness routine. It’s about balance.”

Sleep!

Sleep isn’t the first word that comes to mind when we think of celebrations, but maybe it should be. “One of the biggest things you can do to stay strong and avoid injury is to allow your body time to recover and adapt to your training, and that happens the fastest per hour when you sleep!” Duckworth-Briggs notes.

“Sleep also helps your digestive system recover and your brain to self-clean and organise your thoughts,” she adds. “Sticking to your usual sleep routine as close as you can will help maintain sleep quality and make the most of your training and the time with family and friends.”

Start the day with me time

During the festive period it’s especially easy to get so wrapped up in commitments that by end of the day we don’t have any time – or energy – left for ourselves. So squeeze in those personal moments first thing, whether it's a few minutes of reading or listening to music before getting out of bed, taking a quick run as soon as your body is awake, or doing a strength routine on the bedroom floor.

“It's a great way to make sure you have some time for you – or get your training done – before the day gets away from you,” says Duckworth-Briggs.

Find space for gratitude – you’ll be grateful that you did

On a similar theme, Shaw reminds us that, no matter how bustling the season is, mentally it pays to be in the moment… and to savour it.

“You’ve got to recharge to charge forward,” Shaw says. “The holidays are meant for family and fun, so while it’s easy to get caught up in the busyness of it all, from time to time just slow down and take stock of all the good around you. Including, hopefully, good health. Reflecting on 2022 with gratitude will ignite your fire for 2023.”

The 10th edition of the Wings for Life World Run – the charity run to find a cure for spinal cord injury – will take place on May 7, 2023. You can find more information and sign up here .