5 training tips to rock your first running event
You don’t have to be a pro to benefit from these easy-to-follow preparation tips with insights from record-setting ultrarunner Florian Neuschwander.
You've signed up for your first running event. Now what? As a first-timer, your training doesn't have to be complicated, but for anyone keeping a few basics in mind can help to improve your running.
These tried-and-true tactics work as well for newbies as they do for seasoned athletes. Just ask Florian Neuschwander, the German ultrarunner who led 2,775 participants of all running levels to win the team category in the 2021 Wings for Life World Run. He happily shares how he uses these tips in his own training…
1. Go for volume before intensity
Even with today's sophisticated training science, we learn to run by running and the right alternation of exertion and recovery brings progress. As a new runner, concentrate on gradually increasing how much you run in training, rather than on how hard you run.
Switching running with other activities will also build your endurance. Flo Neuschwander hikes and cycles as alternative training. "Anything that keeps you moving and isn't arduous is beneficial. It's all about the mix!" he says.
2. Get to the core of things
Strength training for runners can help maintain an upright posture, which reduces your risk of injury. While there's no shortage of exercises targeting core muscle groups, also consider varying your running surfaces if you feel comfortable doing so.
Noting that a soft, cushioning terrain is ideal, Neuschwander adds: "By changing surfaces (road, gravel paths, forest floor), you facilitate the adaptation process for your bones, ligaments and tendons."
3. Build in recovery phases
If you're exerting yourself more than usual, be sure to give your body a chance to recuperate.
Neuschwander shares: "I believe that the most important thing is to always listen to your body. If you're exhausted, take a break. I like to relax in a warm bath after hard workouts and getting a good night's sleep is generally the best thing you can do."
4. Get your head in the game
While it's important to listen to your body, if you're feeling fine, but your inner sloth is urging you to head for the couch, you may need a little mental mojo. Listening to music is a great training tactic. Use your favourite playlist or try one made for running, such as the Wings for Life World Run playlist.
Neuschwander's own tip for building mental perseverance: "Pick a smaller loop that keeps going past your front door. There's always the temptation of walking in, but you still have to keep going."
5. Don't neglect nutrition
Following basic nutrition guidelines will have an impact on your performance. Eating a diet rich in vitamins is key and carbohydrates matter – some experts recommend a diet consisting of 55 to 65 percent high-quality carbohydrates to maintain energy on a run. It's equally important to drink plenty of fluids, which help your cardiovascular system transport oxygen and minerals to your muscles.
Noting that nutrition needs vary by individual, Neuschwander adds: "Maintain a healthy and balanced diet, then everything slots into place."
Want to set a goal and see how long you can run? Register for the Wings for Life World Run and use the Goal Calculator. You’ll be running to cure spinal cord injury and everyone finishes the race.