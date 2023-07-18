Success isn’t always about being on top, just ask Nicolas Hojac

The team faced challenges such as unfavourable weather, an ill team member and at times an impenetrable mountain – all of which is documented in the film,

, which tells the story about the attempted ascent of Shivling's south face. The film shows the boundless courage and unconditional solidarity of Hojac and his colleagues in the face of adversity. A decision was ultimately made to abandon the attempt when Schnarf suffered a high-altitude pulmonary edema and had to be taken off the mountain.