300th Grand Prix for Aston Martin Red Bull Racing? Check

Aston Martin Red Bull Racing 's duo of Max Verstappen and Alex Albon scored points at the first Turkish Grand Prix since 2011, with sixth and seventh places at the flag, but the story of the race was one of frustration in difficult conditions, where a podium or better looked possible for both drivers in the team's 300th Formula One Grand Prix.

When the 2020 F1 calendar was announced, the Turkish Grand Prix didn't feature on the itinerary. However, due to the disruptive effects of the global situation and the subsequent cancellation of several races, the circuit at Istanbul Park was called into action to host a world championship Grand Prix for the first time since 2011.

The wet track conditions encountered by the drivers in qualifying prevailed at the start of the race and as the 20 cars slithered and struggled for grip on the opening laps, Verstappen, starting third, recovered from a slow start to hold fourth behind the Ferrari of Sebastian Vettel . He was closely pursued by team-mate Albon.

Up front, Racing Point's Lance Stroll headed the pack, converting his maiden pole position to lead from team-mate Sergio Pérez , with the latter coming under intense pressure from Verstappen. As the Dutch driver looked to take second, he suffered a dramatic spin in his attempt at Turn 11, allowing team-mate Albon to take up the challenge.

By Lap 28, just 10 seconds covered the top four drivers, led by Stroll and bookended by Vettel. The drying track resulted in many drivers suffering with excessive wear to their intermediate tyres, but, with the track proving too wet to take fully slick tyres, it created a dilemma for teams.

The track conditions caught Albon out and the Thai-British driver spun out of third place on Lap 34, as Lewis Hamilton moved into the lead ahead of Pérez and a fighting Verstappen, who'd recovered to third, but was forced to drop places with a final pit stop. As a result, Verstappen crossed the line in sixth, with team-mate Albon one place behind in seventh.

“Today was just a very difficult race to be honest," said Max after the race. "The start was not great and I dropped back to fourth with the lack of grip on the dirty side of the grid. I got back up to third and tried to follow Checo through the kink but washed out massively which put me onto the green on the exit kerb and I had a big spin. I tried to keep it out of the wall but flat spotted my tyres and needed to pit. With fresh tyres of course you very quickly catch up with the guys in front but then you can’t pass.

"It was a complicated race with a mixture of just following the car ahead, having no grip and trying to survive!"

Amid the changing conditions, Mercedes' driver Hamilton made his way to the front and it stayed that way until the chequered flag, where the British driver clinched the Drivers' Championship and equalled Michael Schumacher 's record of seven F1 world championships. Pérez and Vettel rounded out the podium. The Scuderia AlphaTauri pair of Daniil Kyvat and Pierre Gasly came home line astern in 12th and 13th respectively.