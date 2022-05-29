It was the first competition where both Alinghi Red Bull Racing boats took part: SUI 8 (yellow), helmed by Arnaud Psarofaghis and SUI 15 (red), helmed by Maxime Bachelin. This GC32 championship with two GC32, as well as the TF35 races are the two pillars for training in the lead-up to the America's Cup. The team fared well: Alinghi Red Bull Racing SUI 8, skippered by Arnaud Psarofaghis, won the competition 19 points ahead of Team Rockwool Racing, in second place. The Swiss team Blackstar completed the podium whilst Alinghi Red Bull Racing SUI 15 finished fourth.

An excellent achievement for this first regatta with Maxime Bachelin at the helm of a GC32, with very few hours of training in this position, and with a newly formed team. “We managed to improve after each race, and we regard the results of this first regatta very positively,” the 24-year-old skipper says. “Several things came up in the course of the competition that demanded our attention, and we were able to focus on them. The conditions are really particular here, it comes down to working with the whole team to make the right choices. Every piece of information is important. It was a great opportunity to be able to work with the other Alinghi Red Bull Racing boat, to do all the debriefings together. We learned lots from them! Personally, I had a really good time, especially with the progress we made. Can't wait for Lagos!”

