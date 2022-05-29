But this time, conditions were trickier. Between heats blessed by magnificent sunshine and a steady northerly wind, rain and storms occasionally spoiled the fun. Despite varying conditions, 18 good races were played out during the four days of this regatta in the first stage of the 2022 GC32 Racing Tour.
It was the first competition where both Alinghi Red Bull Racing boats took part: SUI 8 (yellow), helmed by Arnaud Psarofaghis and SUI 15 (red), helmed by Maxime Bachelin. This GC32 championship with two GC32, as well as the TF35 races are the two pillars for training in the lead-up to the America's Cup. The team fared well: Alinghi Red Bull Racing SUI 8, skippered by Arnaud Psarofaghis, won the competition 19 points ahead of Team Rockwool Racing, in second place. The Swiss team Blackstar completed the podium whilst Alinghi Red Bull Racing SUI 15 finished fourth.
An excellent achievement for this first regatta with Maxime Bachelin at the helm of a GC32, with very few hours of training in this position, and with a newly formed team. “We managed to improve after each race, and we regard the results of this first regatta very positively,” the 24-year-old skipper says. “Several things came up in the course of the competition that demanded our attention, and we were able to focus on them. The conditions are really particular here, it comes down to working with the whole team to make the right choices. Every piece of information is important. It was a great opportunity to be able to work with the other Alinghi Red Bull Racing boat, to do all the debriefings together. We learned lots from them! Personally, I had a really good time, especially with the progress we made. Can't wait for Lagos!”
The goal was not the same for the winning team. Arnaud, helmsman, and his team knew the boat, the racing area, and the way the crew operates. “We put a lot of effort into this first regatta. We did winter training sessions, trained with both boats, and shared information between the two teams,” according to Psarofaghis, whose boat did not leave the podium, bar the first race (they decided not to compete in the last two races, as the sport of sailing habits do). “We took two heats to get back into the swing and regain our automatism on board after making some changes in the team configuration. Each race was a close run until the end. We were solid in terms of our boat handling, strategy and speed. We had everything we needed to do well. It bodes well for the future, but it's only one regatta! The next one will be that much harder to win since the other teams will be working overtime to make a comeback. I'm looking forward to Lagos, it's really great to be able to compete in this championship with both our boats!"
The next stage of the GC32 Racing Tour will take place in Lagos, Portugal, at the end of June. But before that, it's back to Lake Geneva in the TF35s where there are two busy weekends ahead: the Mies Grand Prix and the Geneva Rolle from 3 to 5 June, and the Bol d'Or Mirabaud on 11 June.
Results :