We asked Tyler Bereman about his unforgettable runs at Red Bull Imagination

Dreamt up by Tyler Bereman , Red Bull Imagination is the premier event in freeride motocross (FMX) – a discipline that’s all about style, expression and creativity. A week of practice culminates in an epic competition day, bringing top freeriders from around the world together and encouraging them to embrace their imagination and send some of their biggest lines, tricks and whips on a custom-built motocross playground.

In preparation for the fourth year of Red Bull Imagination -- happening on September 30 in Fort Scott, Kansas, USA – watch Bereman react to each of his past runs in the previous iterations of the Red Bull Imagination course.

01 Red Bull Imagination 2020

5 min Freeride MX Throwback Tyler Bereman reacts to his run at the first Red Bull Imagination.

“Remembering where you’re at on the course is super-key – taking myself back this first [year]… remembering where you were at and remembering the speed to hit everything and fast you should and shouldn’t be hitting everything [was key]. You can get yourself in trouble really quick," says Bereman.

“[It’s] kind of fun to take a trip down memory lane and remember all of this, knowing how much it’s elevated and changed each year.”

02 Red Bull Imagination 2021

7 min Freeride MX evolution Tyler Bereman reacts to a championship run at year 2 of Red Bull Imagination.

“The first year, it was more or less like a track with freeride jumps. This is jumps everywhere, as far as the eye can see," recalls Bereman.

The thing I do the most is remember to breathe, stay focused and remember where you’re at Tyler Bereman

“The biggest thing that people don’t understand is how taxing it is on you to remember where you’re at. Those jumps are so gnarly, you can’t make mistakes and get lost in it.”

He adds, “The thing I do the most is remember to breathe, stay focused and remember where you’re at.”

03 Red Bull Imagination 2022

5 min Tyler Bereman’s wildest jump Watch Tyler Bereman react to his 2022 run at Red Bull Imagination.

“Starting out with this first jump – this was the craziest jump, in my opinion, of all years of Imagination," Bereman says. “It’s super-cool to watch this back, take a trip down memory lane and put myself back in the craziest week of my life.”

“This whole entire course is between second and third [gear].”