7 reasons why we can't wait for the 2022 cross-country MTB World Cup

The wait is over for the athletes and fans of cross-country racing as the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike Cross-Country World Cup gets under way in Petrópolis, Brazil, next week .

Before the dust starts flying at the first mass start of the season, here are seven reasons why you should get seriously excited for the racing to come.

52 min Cross-country season recap 2021 Join us for a look back at the 2021 cross-country World Cup as a strong young field shook up the season.

01 We have a new venue

There's a brand-new venue for this World Cup season, with the cross-country racers starting their season in South America, specifically Brazil. Petrópolis , which is just north of the capital Rio de Janeiro, is where the racing will take place. The popularity of mountain biking as a leisure activity has exploded in Brazil in recent years and that's seen in a sporting context with Henrique Avancini being one of the world's top cross-country racers.

Avancini's celebrity in Brazil is almost on par with footballers and his rise has helped increase participation in the sport. His home base of Petrópolis is seen as the heartland of the sport in Brazil and the course there – called the Henrique Avancini Circuit – has hosted national champs and other local races.

Henrique Avancini on home ground in Petropolis © Fabio Piva/Red Bull Content Pool

So what should we expect of Petropolis as a venue? You'll have to tune into the the XCC short track race at the season opener on April 8 on Red Bull TV and see .

02 Evie Richards can kick on to become a superstar

Coming into 2022, Evie Richards will be one racer hoping to repeat her 2021 endeavours. The British racer became World Champion last year after a second half of the season where everything just clicked. A lot was expected of Richards coming into the 2021 season, after winning both of the short track (XCC) races in her debut events in the elite ranks in Nové Město during the delayed 2020 World Cup season.

Now she's won major races, Evie Richards can charge on to greater success © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

Despite a slow start to 2021, she got her first podium spot in a main XCO race with a second at Les Gets in France. The momentum continued after the Olympics (where she finished seventh) with a World Championships win in Val di Sole, followed by a maiden World Cup win in Lenzerheide . She didn't stop there, as she added another World Cup win in the XCO race in Snowshoe on top of winning the XCC short track race there for a perfect American weekend.

9 min Evie Richards's 2021 season review Watch newly crowned XCO world champion Evie Richards as she reviews her 2021 Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup season.

One of the biggest things Richards learned after doing well in Les Gets and then at the Worlds was to have confidence in herself and believe she could win any race she turned up to. Having a structured race plan also helped her in 2021, as well as taking on a specialist riding coach in former four-cross and downhill pro Katy Curd. Training more with Curd in this past off-season will only make Richards technically better and that's a scary thought for the other ladies in the XCO field.

03 Crossover talent

One of the clear trends in bike sport in recent years is for more athletes to participate and race across a number of disciplines, from road to mountain biking to cyclo-cross. Road cycling may pay the bills for some of the athletes, but if you ask the likes of Mathieu Van der Poel and Tom Pidcock , world-renowned athletes who compete across all three disciplines mentioned, they love mountain biking the most.

12 min Born to mountain bike – Tom Pidcock Tom Pidcock has his sights on the UCI Cross-Country MTB World Cup. Join him on his journey in Albstadt.

Road commitments might limit Van der Poel's and Pidcock's appearances over a cross-country season, but when they do race they're competitive straight away. The Nové Město race last year showed that, with these two finishing first and second . The cross-over talent doesn't stop with these two however, with more and more athletes making the jump from racing cyclo-cross in the winter to cross-country mountain biking in the summer. Names to look out for this season include cyclo-cross World Cup winners Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado and Eli Iserbyt, and from the road Kata Blanka Vas .

Kata Blanka Vas will be taking part in selected World Cup races © Mark Somay/Red Bull Content Pool

04 XCC now has its own World Cup overall

That's right, short track (XCC) will have its own World Cup series with an overall World Cup winner for the format. The move to give XCC its own series comes on the back of a decision by the UCI to hold a World Championship XCC race last year that awarded the winners would get a rainbow jersey for winning, which American Christopher Blevins and Swiss athlete Sina Frei claimed.

3 min XC short track explained Have you ever wondered what XC short track racing is all about? We’re here to explain.

Expect the excitement and tension of XCC racing to rise up a notch as the season develops and the overall comes into play for certain athletes, who may even target the format over the main XCO races. So, as well as determining the start order for the main XCO race and earning points for the XCO World Cup overall, XCC racing will give you more bang for your buck this season.

2 min Men's XCC finish – Nové Město Tom Pidcock and Mathieu van der Poel sprint for the win at the XCC men's race at Nové Město on May 14, 2021.

05 Nino Schurter could finally break Julien Absalon's record

Nino Schurter is currently level with Frenchman Julien Absalon for overall XCO World Cup wins at 32. Will 2022 be the season where he goes one step beyond to 33 career wins? The last couple of seasons have been bare for Schurter on the World Cup circuit. His last World Cup win came at Les Gets in July 2019. Other riders like Van der Poel, Pidcock, Avancini, Victor Koretzky and Mathias Flückiger have come to the fore and men's races no longer seem to be a forgone conclusion.

If beating that record is on Schurter's mind, he's not showing it © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

Don't rule Schurter out yet from breaking the World Cup wins record, though, because he's still winning major races, including the 2021 World Championships title.

26 min Nino: The Movie Follow Nino Schurter's story from his childhood in a remote Swiss mountain village to victory on the biggest stage.

06 There are a bumper 9 rounds this season

Non-Olympic years usually mean a race programme of around seven or eight stops for XCO World Cup racing . This season there are nine, though. This should make for an interesting World Cup overall, as it's less likely that someone from either the men's or women's categories will run away with the overall title.

Austria's Leogang now has a cross-country course, which gives the UCI an option to include it every year. The UCI is also seeking to take cross-country to locations outside of Europe, like Brazil this year, so hopefully we'll see some new countries looking to tender to hold a World Cup round in the future.

8 min UCI 2022 venue guide Find out everything you need to know about the destinations for the 2022 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup.

07 Watch out for the young guns

Lecomte won 4 Elite World Cups at just 21. Can someone follow her? © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

So, who should fans be watching out for this season? Mona Mitterwallner was dominant in the Women's U23 category last season, as well as adding the elite UCI Marathon Mountain Bike Worlds to her palmares. Caroline Bohé of Denmark was second to Mitterwallner in many a U23 race last year and she also steps up to elite level.

For the men, American Christopher Blevins will be hoping to progress and add more World Cup wins to the maiden victory in Snowshoe last year. U23 European champion Joel Roth of Switzerland steps up to Elite from U23s, while we'll have to wait to see if current U23 World Champion, Martin Vidaurre of Chile, also makes the move.

Martin Vidaurre is a Chilean going places © Bruno Terena/Red Bull Content Pool