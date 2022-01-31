Tom Pidcock takes gold at the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships

British multi-disciplinary cyclist Tom Pidcock soloed to his biggest win in cyclo-cross racing yet, with a commanding performance at the 2022 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships in Fayetteville, USA, on Sunday.

Pidcock made his defining move on lap four of nine, breaking away from the field as the riders navigated their way through the most technical part of the course. He was then able to stretch out a lead thanks to a period of sustained acceleration. No one was able to match his pace and Pidcock was never in the sight of the chasing pack for the rest of the race.

Pidcock started the race as one of the favourites, and so was a marked man © Twila Federica Muzzi Pidcock is putting Britain on the cyclo-cross map © Twila Federica Muzzi

In the end, Pidcock won comfortably by 30 seconds, with Dutchman Lars van der Haar in second and Belgian Eli Iserbyt in third. Ever the entertainer, Pidcock gave the crowd in Fayetteville a special victory celebration as he crossed the finishing line with a Superman pose – which involved him laying out flat on his saddle with one arm stretched out while the wheels of the bike were still in motion.

“That was always going to be a super hard race,” said a delighted Pidcock. "The drier it became, the more tactics were going to play a part and the Belgians were trying to ride a really tactical race, but I was having none of it. I found my opportunity and made it stick. We came here with a plan and process, and we just stuck to it."

Here comes Superman © Twila Federica Muzzi

This latest triumph gives Pidcock, who won the gold medal in cross-country mountain biking at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, a full set of World Championship wins in cyclo-cross age-group categories, having already won Junior and U23 titles. As well as being awarded the gold medal, the 22-year-old was given the famous UCI Rainbow Jersey. This is given to the World Champion and can now be worn every time he participates in any cyclo-cross race over the next year.

It's certainly been a memorable 2021-22 cyclo-cross campaign for Pidcock. He also won his first UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup at Rucphen in the Netherlands in December and added another World Cup victory at Hulst in the same country on January 2.

What else will 2022 have in store for Pidcock? © Twila Federica Muzzi

So what's next for Pidcock? Well, his attention will now turn to racing on the road and participating in the Giro d'Italia with his trade team Ineos Grenadiers in May. Mountain bike racing will also feature at some point this season as Pidcock has stated that one of his cycling goals is to win the cyclo-cross, mountain bike cross-country and road race world titles in the same year.