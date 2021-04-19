Bike
Get excited for the UCI MTB World Cup with these movies, shows and features
Experience the world of Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup racing and the athletes that compete in the competition from a different angle with these shows, films and videos.
The 2021 Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup season is about to drop in a few weeks with the opening round for the cross-country racers in Albstadt in Germany. To get you in the mood for the racing to come, we've brought together some of the best UCI-related shows, film and video content that we have on Red Bull TV and Redbull.com with some of the best athletes in both downhill and cross-country featured in the line-up below.
There's plenty to binge watch as we build up to May 7 when racing kicks off in Albstadt, so make sure you bookmark this page and return to watch as much as you want when you want.
1. Fast Life
Starting again
The world of Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup racing is chronicled expertly in Fast Life, a Red Bull TV series that is now in its fourth season. It's followed Loïc Bruni since 2017, with Finn Iles and Kate Courtney joining as featured riders in 2018. The focus of Fast Life is primarily on these three athletes and how their UCI World Cup seasons unfold, but there are also plenty of other stories to be told on what goes on in and around the World Cup circuit. The fourth season of Fast Life mirrors the shortened World Cup season of 2020, with just two episodes (called Starting Again and Now or never), but those episodes pack plenty of must-see footage and entertainment.
2. Rob Meets
Rob Meets Pauline Ferrand-Prévot
Rob Warner, the host and lead commentator of Red Bull TV's Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup coverage, takes centre stage in Rob Meets. The series see Warner travel to the homes of elite mountain bikers involved in cross-country and downhill World Cup racing and interview them where they feel most relaxed for insights into their professional lives, daily activities and what it's like to race on the World Cup circuit. As well as talking to the athletes, Warner talks to their families and friends, who share the personal stories that shaped the lives of the athletes.
Rob Meets Kate Courtney
Athletes featured in the latest series include Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, Loïc Bruni and Tahnée Seagrave but previous seasons include Warner meeting Jolanda Neff, Brook Macdonald, Bernard Kerr, Finn Iles, Aaron Gwin, Greg Minnaar, Julien Absalon and Rachel Atherton. Rob Meets has also extended beyond bike racing, with episodes on athletes in motorsport, motorbiking and climbing.
3. Way to the Top
Lars Forster – Way to the Top
Highs and lows are a normal part of bike racing. In Way to the Top this is seen on display, as Lars Forster's 2019 Mercedes-Benz UCI Cross-country Mountain Bike World Cup season is charted in a revealing documentary. Forster entered the 2019 World Cup season in the form of his life, with some impressive victories on the international circuit and a win at South Africa's Cape Epic alongside Nino Schurter, but a leg injury sustained at the first World Cup in Albstadt nearly derails his season. The documentary shows how Forster regroups from the physical and mental challenges of that injury to get back to the top of his sport.
4. Sound of Speed/MTB Raw
Sound of Speed: Aaron Gwin on home turf
The ground-breaking Sound of Speed series and its sister series MTB Raw are all about marrying incredible fast and furious riding with innovative filmmaking to give mountain bike fans the ultimate two-wheeled rush. A whole host of World Cup riders have been featured in the series, some twice! It's not only downhillers either, with cross-country rider Kate Courtney given the treatment. Look out for episodes from Kade Edwards, Eliot Jackson, Vali Höll, Remi Thirion, Aaron Gwin, Mark Wallace, Finn Iles, Luca Shaw and Laurie Greenland.
5. Gamble
Gamble
Some of the top dogs of Mercedes-Benz UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup racing take centre stage in the movie Gamble. This film sees the likes of Greg Minnaar, Loïc Bruni, Brook Macdonald, Mark Wallace, Sam Blenkinsop, Connor Fearon and Finn Iles let loose from the confines of the race tape to shred locations around the world, including Argentina, New Zealand, Canada and South Africa.
6. Going In
Going In
Going In is a documentary by Trek Bikes that peeks into the lives of its Trek Factory Racing talent across their downhill and cross-country roster. Reece Wilson, Kade Edwards, Emily Batty, Jolanda Neff, Evie Richards and Pedro Burns are just some of the athletes featured. Experience the highs and lows of training and racing as these mountain bike athletes go through a season of competition.
7. A Mountain Biker's Hunt for Glory
A Mountain Biker’s Hunt for Glory
There's one man who's dominated the world of cross-country mountain biking and cross-country World Cup racing over the past decade. That man is Nino Schurter. This film follows Schurter as the 2016 Olympics approach and he focuses on attempting to win an Olympic gold medal. The film also portrays Schurter's life at home with his family, showing that despite being ambitious and driven, the thing that truly inspires him are those who he holds dearest.
8. Rob's Gondala Talk
Rob's gondola talk with Loïc Bruni
Rob Warner never stops talking about mountain biking. We know that much from his World Cup hosting duties and from the Rob Meets series (see entry number 2 above). Warner even finds time in a busy World Cup racing weekend to sit down with some of the top downhill pros to chew the fat about what's going on in the World Cup and anything else that's a hot topic in Rob's Gondala Talk. Conversations go back from the 2017 World Cup season to 2019, and feature chats with Tracey Hannah, Greg Minnaar, Loïc Bruni, Rachel Atherton, Amaury Pierron, Tahnée Seagrave and Vali Höll among many others.
9. Downtime
Tahnée Seagrave – Downtime
What happens during a pro mountain biker's off-season? The Downtime series sets out to discover how downhill racers from the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup train, relax and spend time off the bike when not travelling around the world. The behind-the-scenes look is a snapshot of the earlier parts of the careers of riders such as Aaron Gwin, Brook Macdonald, Tahnée Seagrave and Loïc Bruni. Also featured are now-retired riders like Josh Bryceland, Cam Cole and Manon Carpenter.
10. Gwin Off-Season
Aaron Gwin: Off-season, Episode One
Back in 2017, Aaron Gwin began the World Cup season as the reigning UCI World Cup overall title winner. In a revealing look at Gwin's life on and off the bike, Off-Season followed Gwin over three episodes as he hangs in his native US state of California. We get to see what makes the big man tick.
11. The Atherton Project
Backyard build-up
Another series worth watching for its historical value is The Atherton Project. Filmed around the time of their stay with Commencal Bikes to the end of 2011, follow Gee, Rachel and Dan Atherton at work as well as play as they compete around the globe on the World Cup circuit. If you want to see what's driven the three siblings to succeed in their careers to date look no further than this revealing insight into the first family of downhill.
12. Rider Projects
Finn Iles - Purest Line
Over the years we've been lucky to get some of the World Cup riders involved in a riding project independent of the Red Bull TV series we've featured above. So enjoy watching these riders shred – Loïc Bruni in Night Chase, Finn Iles in the Purest Line and Brook Macdonald in the Search for Scree.
