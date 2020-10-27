This is what's going on down at the Lousã Downhill World Cup
© Bartek Woliński
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup concludes with a double-header racing weekend in Lousã, Portugal. Watch the action, check the replays and get the race reports here.
After packing the 2020 Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup season into one month of racing, we're at the last stop in Lousã, Portugal with a double-round for the downhillers. There's all to play with titles waiting to be claimed in overall World Cup standings for both the elite women and men. You can watch all the downhill action from the Lousã Mercedes-Benz UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup on Red Bull TV. The live broadcast of the races can be watched via the links below:
World Cup Number 3
- October 30: Women’s DH World Cup Final 1 – Live on Red Bull TV at 12.30pm UTC (1.30pm CET)
- October 30: Men’s DH World Cup Final 1 – Live on Red Bull TV at 1.45pm UTC (2.45pm CET)
World Cup Number 4
- November 1: Women’s DH World Cup Final 2 – Live on Red Bull TV at 12.30pm UTC (1.30pm CET)
- November 1: Men’s DH World Cup Final 2 – Live on Red Bull TV at 1.45pm UTC (2.45pm CET)