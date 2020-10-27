Bike

This is what's going on down at the Lousã Downhill World Cup

© Bartek Woliński
This story is part ofMercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup
Visit Page
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup concludes with a double-header racing weekend in Lousã, Portugal. Watch the action, check the replays and get the race reports here.
Written by Faye Brozek and Rajiv DesaiUpdated on
After packing the 2020 Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup season into one month of racing, we're at the last stop in Lousã, Portugal with a double-round for the downhillers. There's all to play with titles waiting to be claimed in overall World Cup standings for both the elite women and men. You can watch all the downhill action from the Lousã Mercedes-Benz UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup on Red Bull TV. The live broadcast of the races can be watched via the links below:

World Cup Number 3

World Cup Number 4