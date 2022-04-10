The talking points from MTB World Cup racing at Petrópolis

The cross-country elite began their Mercedes-Benz UCI Cross-Country Mountain Bike World Cup campaign in the exotic surroundings of a new venue in Petrópolis, Brazil. Catch up on all the racing here and if you missed the action, the full replay of the races can be watched via the links below.

Get the 2022 XCO results from Petrópolis and latest World Cup overall standings here and scroll down for things you might have missed from the opening round.

01 The World Cup loves Brazil and the feeling is mutual

Much was expected of this first visit of the World Cup to Brazil in 17 years and it has to be said that Petrópolis very much delivered. The city is the heartland of mountain biking in Brazil and it showed by the droves of fans who descended to the São José Bike Club from the practice days before racing started on Friday with the XCC and then again on the race days (35,000 tickets were sold for the racing over the weekend). The enthusiasm and fervour of the Brazilian mountain bike fans was clear to see, and the athletes and teams noticed it, too.

WHAT A ATMOSPHERE HERE IN BRAZIL 🇧🇷🙌🏻 what fans ❤️ Thank you all for loving our sport !!! Yana Belomoina

The perfect arena to cheer the atheltes © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto Spectators were packed in watching the racing throughout the weekend © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto Everyone wanted to see home favourite Henrique Avancini © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto

The athletes absolutely loved being in Brazil and of course more importantly the XCO course here. Set in and out of rainforest the 4.5km track is a visual treat. It’s also no easy walk in the park either. With some steep climbs, huge jumps and drops this is a course that had tested athletes technical and handling skills. Ondrej Cink summed it up for most when he commented ‘What a track here in Brazil. That’s real MTB’.

A beautiful place to go mountain bike racing © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto Rainforest brings its own peculiar vegetation © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto Athletes would have to deal with performing in high heat and humidity © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto If rain got onto the track it takes some time to dry in a rainforest © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto

02 XCC racing is now more intense than ever

With XCC now having its own World Cup standing we expected short track racing to get spicy, especially with it being the first cross-country World Cup of the season. We were not disappointed. Friday’s XCC race was a perfect equation of win-hungry racers wanting to impress and a wide, flat-out course resulting in some incredibly tight racing. Both in the men’s and the women’s, the race went down to sprint finishes after 20 minutes of all-out racing.

6 min XC short track recap – Petrópolis Watch highlights from the first short-track race of the new UCI Mountain Bike World Cup season in Petrópolis.

The star of the day was of course local hero Henrique Avancini who took the lead in the men’s race from the get-go and, to the fans' delight, stayed in front of the pack for most of the race. However, he was constantly challenged by a big group of riders hot on his wheels and in the end it would be Avancini’s team-mate Alan Hatherly from South Africa who grabbed his first XCC World Cup win after sprinting past Thomas Litscher just meters before the finish line.

The top seven were separated by a mere five seconds, which is pretty telling of how intense of a season we’re in for. With another eight rounds to go, and an overall XCC World Cup winner to be crowned at the end, it’s only bound to get more exciting.

To local fans' delight, Avancini was up front most of the men's race © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto South African rider Alan Hatherly with his first XCC World Cup win © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto

03 A happy Pauline Ferrand-Prévot could spell danger for her rivals

After a tough 2021 season, the former XCO World Champion Pauline Ferrand-Prévot pulled out early of the World Cup last year in order to press reset. Over winter she’s been working on her technical skills together with specialist coach and EWS Champion Cecile Ravanel as well as her endurance, racing the Cape Epic a couple of weeks ago. And it's paid off.

Coming into the World Cup season with newfound energy and motivation, Ferrand-Prévot showed that she is back, sprinting past British rider Evie Richards on the very last climb of Friday’s XCC race to claim the first world cup win of the season.

1 min Women's XCC finish – Petrópolis Find out who won the Women's XCC race at the UCI Cross-Country World Cup opening round in Brazil.

The women’s race saw just as tight a battle as the men’s, with racing going down to the line. Just a second after Ferrand-Prévot crossed the line, Richards and young Austrian rider Laura Stigger battled it out in a sprint finish, where Stigger came out on top.

There were multiple leaders throughout the women's race © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto Ferrand-Prévot looking back to her happy, strong self © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto Your first XCC podium of the season: Stigger, Ferrand-Prévot and Richards © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto

04 The biggest winner this weekend was Henrique Avancini

Henrique Avancini unfortunately could not win his home race finishing 11th in the main race but in many ways just racing in Brazil in front of a partisan crowd was almost as good as winning. Having spectators pulling for him in a World Cup race in his home town must have been a proud and emotional moment. The World Cup being in Brazil is a fitting tribute to him as no one has done more than him to build cross-country mountain biking’s popularity in Brazil.

When Avancini's name was announced over the PA there's was no bigger roar © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto Brazilian-themed custom paint job for Avancini's Cannondale Scalpel © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto Avancini racing at Friday's XCC race where he finished fourth © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto

There’s no doubt this World Cup in Brazil has been a huge success, and that will bring much joy to Avancini. He wants to create a legacy for the sport in the country and this course in Petrópolis has his handprints all over it having started building the track with his father in 2015. He wants to give back to the sport also, which is why he will raffle off the special Brazilian-themed custom-painted Cannondale Scalpel he used during racing to fund the training of 23 new bike mechanics in Brazil.

Avancini was very emotional at the end of the race © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto Henrique Avancini thanks the Brazilian fans for their support © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto

05 He's done it, Schurter equals Julien Absalon’s World Cup wins record

Nino Schurter will have fond memories of Brazil when he ends his career. He became Olympic Champion in the country and now by winning the men's race in Petrópolis he has finally equalled Julien Absalon’s World Cup win record of 33. It’s taken him nearly three years since his last win in Les Gets back in July 2019 to get there, which shows how hard it is to win of these races. Schurter managed to just outsprint Maxime Marotte in a dramatic sprint finish that saw Schurter overhaul the Frenchman. Marotte looked to have the advantage coming down the last descent to the finish but was pipped on the line by Schurter.

Dascălu, Schurter and Marotte battle it out in front © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto Marotte and Schurter neck and neck but the Swiss had it on the line © Fabio Piva/Red Bull Content Pool

Romania’s Vlad Dascălu was also in the mix but had to settle for third. Dascălu will probably have been happy to finish third given the circumstances. His Trek Factory Racing team-mates Evie Richards and Jolanda Neff didn’t start the women's race due to a bug that swept the team. He also started this main race on the third row so it was a great physical effort to be third and in contention for the win.

An eventful for weekend of racing for Vlad Dascălu © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto

Now Schurter has equalled the World Cup wins record all the talk in every race to come will inevitably turn to whether Schurter can break the wins record and standalone as the greatest World Cup cross-country rider there has ever been. Having just signed a new two-year contract with his Scott-Sram team to continue racing he’s certainly given himself a fighting chance.

Schurter was jubilant at the end of the race as you'd expect © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto

06 A World Cup win for Rebecca McConnell... finally

There was some unexpected drama in the women’s first XCO World Cup of 2022. Even before the race started, two of the race favourites Jolanda Neff and Evie Richards had to pull out due to illness. As for the race itself, things heated up nicely for the last couple of laps.

A sweet-tasting victory for McConnell © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto

At first, it looked like the 2021 World Cup winner Loana Lecomte was repeating her dominance from last season, settling in a comfortable lead already during the first lap. However, Australia’s Rebecca McConnell and Dutch rider Anne Terpstra had other plans. The duo, despite being more than half a minute behind at one point, stepped on the pedals and manage to reduce the gap to Lecomte completely by the second-to-last lap.

Lecomte closely followed by McConnell in the tech rock garden © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto Anne Terpstra rode solidly into second place © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto Mona Mitterwallner and fellow Austrian youngster Stigger battled for fourth © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto

With a longer than usual race, riders were out on track sweating under the scorching Brazilian sun for an hour and half. Tough conditions for some, but not McConnell who is used to racing in hot temperatures back home in Australia. Seeing her chance she found a small gap and crossed the finish line in first. With three second-place finishes in the past, this first-ever World Cup victory tasted very sweet for McConnell.

1 min Women's XCO final lap – Petrópolis Watch the action from the opening cross-country round of the 2022 World Cup season.

07 Laura Stigger is beginning to step it up

Off to a good start here at the Brazilian round of the World Cup is young gun Laura Stigger . Riding consistently throughout the weekend, she grabbed a career-best in XCC coming in second and followed it up by a fourth place in Sunday’s XCO final. With two full World Cup seasons behind her, one in U23 and one in elite, the 22-year old seems to have transformed that past experience into a newfound maturity out on the race track. Keeping it up and she will be a strong podium contender this season.

Laura Stigger looked comfortable on the technical course © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto Laura Stigger happy with this weekend's work © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto

08 Martin Vidaurre is one to watch out for the future

U23 World Champion Martin Vidaurre made quite the mark in Brazil. The Chilean rider won the elite men’s race in the test event on this Petrópolis track a week ago by over a minute, beating many of the top cross-country men like Vlad Dascălu , Maxime Marotte and Jordan Sarrou in the process. A week later on the same he was back racing at U23 level and dominating, winning by over 30 seconds from second placed Janis Baumann of Switzerland. Vidaurre was in control for nearly all the race, and even a flat tyre on the third lap didn’t disrupt him. A bright future awaits for this South American.

A man on a mission © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto When you're winning you can put on the style © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto A South American winning in Brazil proved popular © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto