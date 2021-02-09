Skate the hidden spots of the Balkans with Madars Apse's hand-picked posse
Wes Kremer, Josef Scott and Ben Skrzypek join Madars Apse in getting broken off on a huge tour to meet the skaters of Montenegro, Albania, Kosovo and North Macedonia in Unknown Treasures.
Published on
The Balkan region of Europe is simultaneously the least-known and most interesting part of the world's smallest continent. The easternmost of Europe's three great southern peninsulas, the Balkans cover a vast and beautiful area that stretches from Romania in the north-east to Montenegro on the Adriatic Sea at its south-western flank and all the way from Slovenia (which borders Italy) through to the Black Sea beaches of Bulgaria.
That said, the term 'Balkans' often brings to mind images of the break-up of the former Yugoslavia in the 1990s, which led to the creation of several new states within this vast region. Newly-independent republics Croatia, Serbia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro and more recently Kosovo took their place as stakeholders in the shared history of this storied crossroads, alongside Bulgaria, Romania, Albania and newly-christened North Macedonia.
Be sure to download the free Red Bull TV app and catch the skateboarding action on all your devices! Get the app here
01/06
Now, as you're already likely to know, developing skate scenes are where the pure energy always truly lies. Visits from pro skaters can prove pivotal markers in those scenes' developments – "Hyping it up", as Wes Kremer talks about in Albania.
Thanks in no small part to the tireless work of Balkan scene pioneers, like Slovenia's Davor Milkjovic, the Rios crew in Serbia and Sando Max in Bulgaria, some of these countries have entered the wider awareness of the global skate community: you'll recognise some of the spots at very least.
Within all the skate trips through this region (and by this point there have been quite a few) there remained one which represented such a big undertaking that it really wouldn't be for just anyone to go on – the lesser-known countries of Europe's under-explored skate terrain: Albania, Kosovo, Montenegro and North Macedonia, located far down the peninsula in a region that can be politically tumultuous.
Late in the last summer before lockdown, Sk8 Mafia's Wes Kremer, Element Skateboards' Madars Apse, Sour Skateboards' Josef Scott and widely-respected veteran shredder Ben Skrzypek were joined by Uruguayan vibesman Tino Arena on a 13-day skate mission to spread the good word of global skate culture from the beach towns of Albania to the killer scene in North Macedonia's capital, Skopje.
01/06
Taking the temperature of the skate possibilities in the capital cities of Podgorica, Tirana and Pristina on a huge overland journey that involved hospitals, sunset sessions, food poisoning and UN peacekeepers, join our eclectic and seasoned road crew as they chart Europe's final skate frontiers. Not everyone's going out like that.
Enjoy Dani Millan's superb film of the pioneering trip they dubbed Unknown Treasures in the player at the top of the page right now.