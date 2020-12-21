Matthias Dandois shows us Paris as we've never seen it before

In line with his video from earlier this year in New York, where he strolled through the streets of a confined Big Apple, Matthias Dandois took advantage of the confinement to pay homage to his second city, Paris.

The result is a somewhat melancholy ride, where the eight-time BMX Flatland world champion takes us around the French capital in his own way, on a dark and deserted night.

Matthias Dandois is in town (on his own) © Vincent Perreaud 01 / 04

A more ambitious project

"For the solo project in New York, I'd filmed with my tripod in vertical format, but I would have preferred to make an even better video," Dandois explains. “When I saw that they were locking down in Paris, I thought it was a good opportunity. Except that on the first day of lockdown, there were plenty of people on the streets, so it was impossible to make the plans you wanted, since the goal was to have the city completely empty. One night I came home late from training and the streets were completely deserted. So I thought to myself that we had to do the video at night."

Midnight in Paris

No chance of crowds at the Montmartre this time © Vincent Perreaud

For five nights, Dandois and his team therefore roamed the streets of a sleepy capital and shoot its most iconic spots. The Eiffel Tower, Montmartre, the Champs Élysées and even the Palais Garnier stage (one of his favourite places) on which he even allows himself a small session. After all, "my sport is a bit of dancing, so having the opportunity to ride inside that spot was crazy," he said. “It's a surreal place where time's stood still. You can still feel the vibe of the times. It was a unique, mind-blowing moment."

A legend (of the bike)

Mind-blowing is certainly one of the words that best describes this extraordinary night shoot. "I found it even crazier than in New York because I grew up in Paris," Dandois reveals. “I'd never seen the capital empty like this. Normally, even at 4 am, in the middle of winter, it gets crowded. This time, the fact that there was really no one there, it was very impressive, I loved it so much. It was kind of the same vibe as in New York, it was a bit like [the Will Smith film] I Am Legend.

I Am Legend (of the bike) © Pierre Blondel

But unlike Will Smith, our 'legend' luckily wasn't stalked by zombies, even though Dandois admits to having caught the attention of some curious people. "Filming at night isn't practical because you have to have lights," he explains. “So we had three big LED panels put up in the streets. But since we were alone, the lights attracted a lot of attention, especially since they were placed in the middle of the Champs-Élysées roundabout!"

“We had permission [to film], but we sometimes found ourselves in absurd situations, explaining to the police why we were riding bikes at 4am in the streets of Paris. Luckily, we only bumped into some lovely, understanding guys and some wouldn't let go because they were too curious and wanted to see what we were doing. Maybe they were a little bored!"