Speedriding without snow? No problem for Valentin Delluc

is a man in a hurry – and an inventive one at that. With his skis on and his sail out, the rider from Morzine, France, didn't wait around for the first snow of the year to treat himself to a speedriding session over land and water on the edge of the Serre-Ponçon lake, nestled between the Hautes-Alpes and Écrins massif in France. It was an opportunity to prove that skiing doesn't always have to be on snowy slopes and you can check it out in full in the player above.