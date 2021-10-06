Speedriding
Speedriding without snow? No problem for Valentin Delluc
Who said you need powder to go speedriding? Not Valentin Delluc, who glides down dry slopes and soars over an alpine lake for your viewing pleasure.
Valentin Delluc is a man in a hurry – and an inventive one at that. With his skis on and his sail out, the rider from Morzine, France, didn't wait around for the first snow of the year to treat himself to a speedriding session over land and water on the edge of the Serre-Ponçon lake, nestled between the Hautes-Alpes and Écrins massif in France. It was an opportunity to prove that skiing doesn't always have to be on snowy slopes and you can check it out in full in the player above.
"This shoot made me lose all my bearings once again," explains the pro speedrider, who's seen climbing a mountain before landing on the water, being towed by a boat and flying off again to land quietly on a small beach.
"The tingling in your feet as you slide over the rocks, the much more painful falls than on snow, the incredible feeling of floating above the water... Another exceptional memory to add to the picture," he concludes.
Delluc, who we've also seen skiing down a glacier at night with a light sail and racing against a competition drone off the slopes of Morzine, has done it again.