Hear from Vali Höll as she charts her 2022 UCI Downhill World Cup season

Summary 1 Lourdes

Vali Höll is already making a name for herself as one of the best female downhill mountain bike riders in the world. The 20-year-old Austrian was already being tipped as the sport's next big thing before she even turned 16. A successful junior career saw Höll sweep all before her in the Mercedes-Benz Mountain Bike World Cup with two overall World Cup titles and two World Championships at that level. Then, in her first full season riding with the best female riders at elite level in 2021, she won two World Cups.

Those wins came at a double-header in Snowshoe , where she also dramatically won the elite women's World Cup overall title. However, 2021 was not without its ups and downs for Höll. In races earlier in the season, including her home race in Leogang, the gifted athlete slipped out of contention when in winning positions. She admitted then that the pressure to win at elite level may have got to her but has since realised that she still has a lot to learn.

What follows below is Höll in her own words as she makes every step of the way through the 2022 World Cup season. The rolling blog will track her thoughts and gives you her insight on what went right and what went wrong at every stop. Come back after every stop of the World Cup season to gain a unique insight.

01 Lourdes

On arriving in Lourdes in our new team van we set up our new paddock area. Yes, you read that right, we have our own pit this year AND we have UCI Elite status for this season. It feels good to have our own real set-up after four seasons. 🤩

Team Vali Höll – Tegan Cruz, Vali Höll and Jamie Edmondson © RockShox Trek Race Team

Track walk was pretty chilled, except the only way up to the hill was on a 100-year-old funicular. The locals mentioned that on many occasions the funicular had derailed or the emergency brakes had been engaged in those years of service.

Training went pretty well. The course is a mix of Val di Sole and Snowshoe. I had a lot of fun and also felt very strong. Unfortunately, the funicular was really slow and I was only able to do three instead of seven training laps in the morning. A lot of the time (four hours) was spent queuing to get on the funicular. In the afternoon I used the timed practice and was able to do three more laps. I started the last run at 18.13. I've never ridden downhill so late before.

A lot of practice day was spent queuing for the funicular uplift © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto

Qualies went extremely well, I won. I was in the right mind space and really motivated to show everyone how hard I worked in the winter with my training.

Onto race day. I was so motivated to do well. I was going to start last in the leader jersey. In the back of my mind I thought about the last three times I started last down the hill and those situations didn't work out. I did my normal warm-up routine, but maybe I was a little overconfident about it. What I really still need to learn is how to properly prepare for a race run. My run was good, I missed two lines, but nothing went really wrong. I didn't have any wild moments either. It was just a clean run, but what you also have to take into account is that everyone is on fire this season! The top four were all within 1.6 seconds.

Höll raced with the Number 1 plate at Lourdes © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

I know my own ability, but I also know that I still have a lot to learn. Camille [Balanche] and Myriam [Nicole] are both 12 years older than me and I don't know why I'm stressing out. I realise I still have so much time left in this sport but once you win, you keep wanting to do it again. Now I can't wait to go full gas at Fort William. Congrats to Camille, Myriam and Tahnée [Seagrave] for finishing in the top three.

Höll's next World Cup race will be Fort William on May 22. Watch her compete there and watch the rest of the downhill World Cup action from Scotland live on Red Bull TV .