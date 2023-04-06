Get ready for Swatch Nines 2023 with Valentino Guseli

Valentino Guseli is a generational talent. At just 18 years old, this Australian snowboard phenom has become the first rider in FIS Snowboard World Cup history to finish on the overall podium in slopestyle, halfpipe and big air in the same season and win the Park & Pipe crystal globe. It's a feat that promises an epic future for both Guseli and competitive snowboarding.

“Slopestyle, big air, halfpipe… to me it’s just snowboarding,” explained Guseli after capturing the sport’s newest Triple Crown. “It’s always been a goal of mine to show that it’s possible to be competitive in all three disciplines and I’m obviously going to try to keep pushing that case.”

Guseli said: “I can’t really believe it yet. I think there’s still more to push for and plenty more shredding to be had, but I’m super stoked to have this trophy in my hands. It’s definitely a goal I’ve checked off, but I’m already looking forward to next year and continuing to put on a show for all the beautiful people around the world and showing off what we do.

With these historic feats under his belt, you'd think Guseli would be looking forward to a break, wouldn't you? Not at all.

Valentino Guseli © The Nines/Red Bull Content Pool

Swatch Nines 2023 is coming: April 17-22

Now the snow community turns its attention towards the Swatch Nines. Between April 17 and 22, some of the world top freeskiers and snowboarders meet in Schilthorn, Switzerland, for the annual progression session known for revolutionary snow park design, viral moments and the evolution of snowsports.

This highly-anticipated event is also synonymous with world and personal firsts. For instance, last year saw 16-year-old Japanese snowboarder Hiroto Ogiwara land the first-ever Backside 2160 Indy Tailbone, Reira Iwabuchi stomp the world’s first frontside triple underflip 1260 by a woman and Guseli put down a career-first frontside 1800, earning him the Ruler of the Week award.

