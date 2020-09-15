Vali Höll takes us on a tour of the mountain bike trails that made her

Encouraged by her parents to get involved (and ride downhill as fast as she could), Höll quickly established her own name in the sport, beating boys in the iXS Rookies Cup as a child before winning the Crankworx Whistler junior race in 2014.

With that reputation behind her, the Austrian quickly settled into World Cup racing at junior level, winning the little matter of not one but two junior World Cup overalls. She's also been the junior World Champion twice. In 2020, she steps up to racing the senior women's World Cup, when the season starts in Maribor.

1. Leogang, Austria

. It’s the biggest park close to my hometown and it’s where all the World Cups are held. My parents would pick me up after school and take me there.

At that time I was too young to ride, so I would hang out at the bottom of the trails there waiting while my parents were riding. For me it was super boring. As I got older I could finally ride with them and no longer wait at the bottom! One day, when I was maybe nine or 10 I was faster than my mum, and a few years later I was faster than my dad.

2. Höllentrail, Saalbach, Austria

This translates as ‘The Hell Trail’. It’s the trail my dad built. It’s basically where I started to learn to ride bikes. Before building this, my parents mostly only rode uphill, but they flew to Canada in 2005 and after that trip decided to build their own track down near our chalet [Höll’s parents run the

. I started on the easiest lines, riding down then pushing up again. I learned through watching others riding it, and at our chalet we’d have a lot of mountain bike pros staying, so I learned a lot from watching them and absorbing the spirit of mountain biking.

A lot of big mountain bikers came and helped him build it, people like trials rider Hans Rey . I started on the easiest lines, riding down then pushing up again. I learned through watching others riding it, and at our chalet we’d have a lot of mountain bike pros staying, so I learned a lot from watching them and absorbing the spirit of mountain biking.

because it has some of the best tracks in Europe. Just hearing your heroes talking about it, then riding the exact same trail they did, is pretty amazing.

3. Winterberg, Germany