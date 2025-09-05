Dive into Abyss with our VALORANT map guide

Towering thousands of feet above the ground, Abyss is a unique map in the VALORANT rotation, defined by its verticality and deadly drops. Enemy players aren’t the only thing you’ll need to worry about on this map – a misplaced step could see you tumbling to your doom. But if you can take advantage of its high angles, you can score impressive kills and dominate your opponents. Let’s take a look at the best agent picks, callouts and tips for success on Abyss.

01 Abyss map overview

Aside from its sky-high setting, Abyss is a fairly traditional map, with two bomb sites and an important midlane. Controlling mid is the name of the game here, giving you the ability to rotate fast. Its verticality and long lanes make it ideal for snipers. If you want to keep your head, you’ll need to bring plenty of utility to the fight and use smokes to cut off your opponent’s sightlines.

Both bomb sites feature towers and bridges, making for great visibility for defenders. It’s easy to misstep here, so make sure you move with caution and watch out for movement down below. If you’re attacking, you’ll want to use utility and distraction to reduce the threat from these elevated angles. Use agents with movement abilities to avoid danger and get up close to your enemies.

02 Abyss map callouts

A Site

A Security

A Link

A Bridge

A Vent

A Site

A Tower

A Main

A Lobby

Mid

Mid Top

Mid Library

Mid Catwalk

Mid Bend

Mid Bottom

B Site

B Tower

B Link

B Site

B Main

B Nest

B Lobby

03 Abyss map best agents

Controller: Omen

Due to its long sightlines, Omen is by far the strongest controller pick on Abyss. His long-range, rechargeable smokes are essential for blocking off those high angles that snipers love. You can also use his teleport to reach high angles quickly, surprising snipers before they can get their shots off.

Sentinel: Cypher

Cypher is a great pick, as he can close off shortcuts and drop-downs with his tripwires. These can seriously hamper an enemy team’s movement or even cause them to fall off the edge. His cameras are also great for keeping tabs on the large open corridors that attackers scurry through.

Duellist: Raze

The explosive expert Raze is our favourite Duellist on Abyss due to her fast movement and damage potential. Although she's a risky pick (Jett is the best option for safe players), her ability to clear corridors with Paint Shells and decimate points with her ultimate, Showstopper, is just too powerful to resist.

Initiator: Skye

Skye shines on Abyss due to her curveable flashes, which are great for locking down choke points. Then there’s her healing ability, which can turn the tide of a fight. Her ult, Seeker, is a round-winning ultimate, instantly revealing enemies' locations, which can be invaluable when they're hiding in elevated positions.

04 Abyss map tips and tricks

Tip 1: Push mid early

Attackers can get the advantage early on Abyss by pushing hard into mid, early in the game. It provides instant access to both bomb sites. Omen and Astra are particularly useful for holding this section of the map, with their smokes giving you lots of opportunities to limit enemy movement and visibility.

Tip 2: Use information agents

The biggest threat on this map is snipers hiding in high ground. So, employ the utility of information agents to seek them out before they get their kills. For defenders, info agents can feed snipers information while you take out enemies from above. This type of coordinated and communicative play will put you on the front foot on Abyss.

Tip 3: Defend high

Despite the counters that attackers can use, your best bet as a defender is still to make use of the high ground available on Abyss to take shots at your rivals. Have at least one sharpshooter stay elevated, but don’t get too attached to one spot – move around and try to confuse your enemies. Your team-mates can cover ground level and make things easier for the sniper by using utility.

