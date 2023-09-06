Want to get better at VALORANT? Then check out these top tips from Tiffae

Calling all gamers. Taking place from July 20 to November 30, Red Bull Campus Clutch is the go-to event for university student VALORANT players. With the world final taking place from November 19 to 24 at the Volkswagen Arena in Istanbul, Turkey, we couldn’t be more excited.

Not familiar with VALORANT? This free-to-play first-person tactical shooter (or FPS) sees players join a five-person team of ‘Agents’ in the near future. Each character has unique abilities with which to help their team reach their objective as the clock runs down. With modes ranging from ‘Spike Rush’ to ‘Deathmatch’ and ‘Replication’, no two games are alike, meaning players have to constantly be on their toes.

To help you get the most out of your experience with the game, we asked Tiffany ‘Tiffae’ Hsu , the expert US player and streamer what her top tips for beginners are.

Tiffae knows a thing or two about excelling at VALORANT © Fabio Piva/Red Bull Content Pool

01 Get your aim right

A pretty basic one, this. “Crosshair placement is really important when it comes to this game,” says Hsu, explaining that without actually properly aiming at your opponent, it’s difficult to hit them. “A lot of people when they start are just aiming at the floor. I'm always like, ‘Is there some candy on the floor? Like, why are you looking at the floor?’ So, make sure you stop looking at people's feet as soon as you can. You want to adjust your crosshair so it’s at eye level.”

02 Be sensitive

With your mouse, that is. “A lot of beginners don't realise how important sensitivity is,” says Hsu. “They will claim default sensitivity, which is insanely high. It’s difficult to control your mouse on that sensitivity. Changing your sensitivity and finding the right one for you is really important.” Again, if you can’t properly control that crosshair, you’ll be on the back foot from the get-go.

03 Commit

Practice makes perfect, especially when it comes to VALORANT © Blanka/Red Bull Content Pool

While we always encourage regular breaks from gaming (there’s this thing called the ‘real world’ too, you know), Hsu explains that like any skill, to get good at VALORANT you're going to need to put the work in. “Unfortunately, it's the type of game where you really have to play a lot of it to get better, especially because you need a wide range of knowledge,” she says.

It’s not a case of playing for the fabled 10,000 hours it supposedly takes to master a new skill, but just doing as much as you can. “You really just have to play the crap out of the game,” she says. “Obviously, not everyone has that luxury, though.”

04 Do your homework

Hsu is almost as well known for her online tutorials as she is for her live streams of playing the game. For her and new players, online guides can be invaluable. “If you don’t have time to play all the time, you have to be watching videos, watching other people play and seeing how they’re doing it. You can pick up tips to implement in your own playing.”

05 Be consistent

Hsu talks about VALORANT in the same way an athlete might discuss sport. Specifically, she says that taking time away from the game can have noticeable implications for her performance when she comes back. “If you do take like large breaks, the game gets hard. Even when I take a week or two off the game, I'm like, ‘Oh, this feels very awkward’.”

06 Don’t worry about kit

A good computer and a good keyboard is all you need to succeed © Fabio Piva/Red Bull Content Pool

Often, gamers can get too concerned with their desktop setup. For beginners, the key thing is just getting to play the game, and enjoying it, without needing to worry about extras like glide sleeves and other gaming paraphernalia.

“For beginners, you need a good computer and a good keyboard and you're good,” says Hsu. There is one other essential, though.“When I first started coaching I discovered that a lot of people play without mousepads. I was like ‘You guys need to wash some dishes for your parents or ask them to buy you a mousepad, come on.’”

Like all FPS games, VALORANT has a huge range of weapons available. Naturally, not all of them are created equal. “People like to use the Spectre when they start, which is like a weaker SMG,” says HSU. “You should go for the Phantom instead, which is an automatic rifle. For some reason, people tend to like the close-range guns, but they can hold you back from advancing."

08 Follow the master

For real tips straight from the centre of the action, you’re going to need to learn from the best. Who better than Hsu, who streams live on Twitch, right here ?