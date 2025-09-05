Here's how to rule Haven in VALORANT

When VALORANT first dropped in 2020, Haven was unique among the original four maps due to its size. This vast, three-bomb site map demanded more strategy from players – attackers had an easier time scattering defenders, but a higher mountain to climb in detonating all three bombs. Meanwhile, defenders found themselves stretched thin across a vast environment but had plenty of opportunities to rotate and regroup. To this day, it remains one of the most strategically rich maps in the game. Here are our top tips for success on Haven.

01 Haven map overview

Haven is a vast, three-site map © Riot Games

This forgotten monastery may appear serene, but make no mistake, it plays host to some of the most intense battles in VALORANT. The map doesn’t have an outlandish gimmick like others in the rotation – what sets it apart is its size and three bomb sites.

Site A is by far the easiest to defend, but it’s also the easiest site to take out defenders, so both teams should be mindful of how playing Site A can leave them open. The simplest way to defend Site A is from A Tower, right next to the defender spawn point. It’s one of the few elevated areas in the map, and gives a good vantage point for any attackers approaching. That is, as long as they approach from the attackers’ side. If a player makes their way through the map, using A-Link from B Site, for example, they can easily get the drop on the defender in A Tower from behind. Running a two-player defence in A Tower is the best way to combat that.

Site B is situated in the middle of the map, and while at first it seems like it’s the most open, with good communication among the defenders it can be closed in on very quickly. Hold A Link or C Link, though A Link is probably your best bet for a defensive vantage point, as you will be better off with A defenders in the A Tower rather than at ground level. Back B isn’t a terrible option either, but it’s more exposed than a good defensive vantage point should be, and leaves you open to attacks from three approaches; A Link only leaves two, so long as the A Tower team does their job.

Spike Site C is the only area in the whole map that offers a passage long enough for a gifted sniper to shine, and that’s easily the most effective way to defend it. C Long isn’t angled, it doesn’t have much cover, any doorways or boxes… it’s just a straight shot from the spike site to the back of the map. The only cover at all is the Cubby, but even then, it’s risky. The defenders have enough of an upper hand on Haven already; don’t make their job any easier. Avoid C Long as an attacker.

02 Haven map callouts

Players will have their attention split three ways on Haven © Riot Games

A Site

A Garden

A Lobby

A Long

A Short

A Link

A Site

A Tower

Mid

Mid Window

Mid Courtyard

Mid Doors

B Site

B Site

B Back

C Site

C Lobby

C Long

C Cubby

C Short

C Window

C Site

C Link

03 Haven map best agents

Controller: Omen

To effectively control a large map like Haven, you’ll need to use smokes wisely. That’s why Omen is such a great pick – his smokes last longer and are rechargeable, making it a breeze to smoke multiple sites as you move around the map. He can also teleport, allowing you to traverse the map quickly and without resistance.

Sentinel: Cypher

Cypher’s ultimate ability, Neural Theft, which highlights where all the enemies are on the map, is also handy if you can use it to close in on your foes. His Spycam is also invaluable for keeping tabs on disparate parts of the map. It’s especially effective when deployed in Mid. Finally, his Tripwires are great for slowing down attackers in fast entry routes, or hemming in defenders if you’re on attack.

Duellist: Jett

Because the map is so winding, having a hero who can take advantage of that is a big plus, too. Jett’s Cloudburst ability can close off corners with ease if you manage to reach a vantage point. Jett can also effectively hold A Long – one of the longest sightlines in the game. Here, she can take potshots before escaping to safety using Tailwind dash.

Initiator: Sova

Haven is an open map, meaning you can get plenty of use out of Sova’s information-gathering Recon Darts. Pair this with his Owl Drones and you can gather some serious intel for your team, allowing Jett to move in and sweep up kills. When fighting at the bomb site, his Shock Darts and ultimate Hunter’s Fury prove especially useful for holding the area and clearing out enemies.

04 Haven map tips and tricks

Tip 1: Attack Back B

Forget about a pincer move when taking B site when attacking, instead, you should look to secure this site from Back B. You’ll need to take out any defender who might already be at Back B while your team-mates guard A Link and C Link. An ability can be used to block one of them off too, if your numbers are a little light. Also, due to the fact that defenders will likely be elsewhere pre-Spike, rushing B is a solid option too, if you’re in the mood to gamble.

Tip 2: Take C without fuss

Site C is the easiest site to attack on the map if you attack via C Short, especially if you can rush it in a group. Defensively, the only area to worry about on the approach is C Window. This is very obviously built as a defensive outpost and even the most casual defender will probably understand the cue to guard there. An ability like Jett’s Cloudburst is a better bet than trying to take them out. After that, there’s a lot of cover available in Site C via stacked crates and map corners. If you can get to here, it just comes down to who has the numbers, and who’s the better shot. Get it planted before that point and you'll also have time on your side... tick tock.

Tip 3: Avoid A Long

Aside from cutting through B Site and A-Link, there are two main approaches: A Long and A Short. The guide for using A Long is very simple - don’t do it. It’s too exposed too early, anyone in A Tower will have a clean shot and they’ll see you before you see them. It’s only a good idea if you know for certain that A Tower is empty. A Short gives you a fighting chance, but still leaves you at a disadvantage against A Tower. However, if you hit it quickly and with a team-mate, you should be able to reach the stacked boxes which both protect you from A Tower and allow you to plant the Spike.

