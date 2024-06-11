Get the drop on your VALORANT opponents with our Lotus map guide

Even the best VALORANT players need to consult a guide every now and then, as the game's constantly changing meta, new maps and episode updates keep things fresh. One of the key things you can do if you're looking to make the leap from casual to not-so-casual VALORANT player is to master your maps. In this guide, we take a look at Lotus, and share our best tips, tricks and handy bits of advice for dominating this map.

01 Lotus map overview

Lotus is a beautiful, serene, Indian-inspired map where the gameplay is spread over three spike sites – A, B, and C. The three sites are connected by two rotating doors on A and C sites, and a breakable barrier on the B site. There is also a silent drop from A site into Defender Spawn, which is next to a waterfall and river. The Attacker Spawn in a courtyard near a lake. Pro VALORANT players favour Lotus, and it's regarded by the community as a well-balanced map, despite the fact that all three spike sites are closer to the Defender Spawn.

This mystical metropolis stands in Omega Earth's India. According to VALORANT lore, the lost ancient city of Lotus – or The City of Flowers – was built for the mysterious group known only as the Guardians, in collaboration with humanity. Housing a Multiverse Nexus, an enigmatic monument that requires a counterpart in another universe to function, the place is packed with huge stone temples, intricate archways and hidden secrets. The roots and flowers you see everywhere serve as a form of circuitry, powering ancient mechanisms that can be harnessed as you play.

The Lotus map is currently in rotation.

02 Lotus map callouts

Lotus map © Riot Games

A Site

A Rubble

A Cubby Box

A Cubby/Squeaky

A High Box

A Stairs

A Door

A Tree

A Default

A Pillar

Double Box

Silent Drop

B Site

B Main Box

B Main

B Door

B Default Box

B Site

A Link

C Link

B Upper

B Platform

B Lower

C Site

CT/Upper

CT Box

Waterfall

Platform

C Mound

03 Lotus map best agents

Controller: Omen

Omen is a great pick for Lotus, as it's one of the biggest maps in VALORANT's current rotation and their ability allows them to cover ground quickly. This shadowy Controller's Shrouded Step ability allows quick movement from one spot to another, but ultimate ability From the Shadows is powerful enough to make or break the game if used wisely. Teleport from one side of the map to another and your opponents will have a tough time rotating effectively through all the twists and turns, giving your team a massive advantage.

Sentinel: Killjoy

German genius Killjoy comes in very handy with Lotus's tight twists and turns. Use her Nanoswarm abilities to control chokepoints connecting B and C sites and force the enemy in the direction you want them, positioning agents at the other end of the funnel. Her ultimate ability, Lockdown, can be great in a pinch, allowing you to clear out one of the three sites and buy yourself some space and time to rotate. She's also a great choice when your defence is spread thinly across all three sites, as her abilities can be automated.

Duellist: Raze

When it's an all-out war you want Raze on your side and Lotus's layout lends itself to her no-holds-barred style. Those tricky chokepoints are perfect for deploying a torrent of grenades to clear corners, and enemy pile-ons in the larger open spaces can be similarly neutralised. She's got speed and power, and for Lotus, you need both.

Initiator: Breach

Breach is another one who can really show off his abilities in tight spaces, making him perfect for Lotus and its many winding corridors and sharp corners. All of his offensive skills can be deployed to devastating effect when enemies are gathered in chokepoints, or being funnelled in a specific direction, as they'll be unable to dodge or counter without some serious foresight.

04 Lotus map tips and tricks

Tip 1: Strength in numbers

The A site is bigger than both B and C sites, and is usually the place for gunfights and bold plays. Whichever side you're on, you can use this to your advantage. Defenders will be able to make use of the space at A site for turrets, guns and general heavy defence, while Attackers will have more space to organise effective flanking and all-out assaults. Either way, strength in numbers is the key – push and funnel the enemy either into A site if you're ready for war, or through the tight warren of B and C site for a more nuanced attack, focusing on choke points and hidden corners.

Tip 2: The power of illusion

Those big rotating doors can be mighty useful, giving you a glimpse into the other side and allowing you to cut out portions of the map in a pinch, but the noise they make could give your location away. If you're playing a stealthier game, it might be tempting to ignore these doors, but triggering the noise can actually mislead your opponents and send them off on a wild goose chase. Sneaky!

Tip 3: Stand clear of the doors

Another note on the rotating doors: don't let all your hard work be undone by these hefty stone slabs. Positioning turrets and traps, or even triggering Lockdown, in the area around the doors is a big mistake, as they'll be destroyed in an instant. Remember, you can also break down the door between A Main and A Link – just keep an eye on the colours, it'll change from blue to yellow to red depending on how much damage it's taken, with red indicating that it's ready to blow.

