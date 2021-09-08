After an extremely competitive qualification process, the 15 teams have finally placed for the Valorant Masters Berlin tournament – starting on September 10. Players from all over the world will travel to the German capital city to try and claim the number one spot. Sentinels, the champions from Valorant Masters Reykjavik, will also make their return to the Masters event to defend their title.

With new contenders, familiar names and returning teams, there’s a lot to digest for viewers. Luckily, we’ve got you covered with this handy preview, where you can find all the information you need on the upcoming event

The format

Riot has granted seeds to regions based on their population for these first few tournaments. This means that EMEA has four seeds, NA has three, Brazil, Japan and Korea have two and LATAM and SEA both have one seed. Teams had to fight through gruelling and unforgiving qualifiers in order to win their spots against all other competing teams from their regions.

At the start of the tournament, all 15 teams will be playing in the group stage, with three groups of four teams and one group of three. The top two performing teams from each group will advance after playing a double-elimination format. Then the top eight remaining teams will be seeded in a single-elimination bracket – where they will play best of three series until the finals, which will be best of five.

The most important prize for this tournament is the seed for Valorant Champions, the world championship equivalent for Valorant esports, which will be held at the end of the year.

The venue

The tournament will be held at the Verti Music hall in central Berlin. To League of Legends fans, this name might sound familiar because it’s the same venue that was used for the League of Legends 2019 Worlds Group Stage.

Are you ready for Berlin? © Riot Games

The teams

The following teams will be competing at the event:

Europe

Gambit Esports

SuperMassive Blaze

Acend

G2 Esports

North America

Sentinels

100 Thieves

Team Envy

Korea

Vision Strikers

F4Q

Japan

ZETA DIVISION

Crazy Raccoon

Brazil

Keys Stars

Havan Liberty

Latin America

KRÜ Esports

SEA

Paper Rex

Who to watch

The tournament's biggest contenders for the trophy are the teams from North America and Europe. Sentinels are seen by many as one of the strongest teams. In Reykjavik they borrowed Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo from Cloud9 – but signed him for their team right after they won the trophy. Hot on their heels is another North American organisation: 100 Thieves. One of their strongest and most popular players is ex-CS:GO star and famous streamer Spencer 'Hiko' Martin.

From Europe, Acend, G2 Esports and Gambit Esports are all very closely matched in terms of skill. Korea’s Vision Strikers didn’t make it into Reykjavik, but they were still considered one of the region’s best teams. Now they finally have the chance to show their strength as they match up against the world’s best from Europe and North America.

Where to watch

Viewers will be able to see all of the action through Valorant’s official YouTube and Twitch channels.

Road to the finals

Valorant Masters Berlin will get under way on September 10 with the group stage, while the finals will be held nine days later on September 19.