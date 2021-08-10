Red Bull Campus Clutch , the world’s largest university VALORANT tournament, wrapped up last month. After 25,000 students from across 50 countries battled it out, only 12 teams reached the World Final in Madrid, Spain. With so many different methods of getting in the best shape for a match, some competitors shared what helps them perform at such a high level.

On July 17, the semi-finals of the Red Bull Campus Clutch took place. Each of the 12 teams battled until there were only four left. In the first semi-final, BTR from Canada were beaten by Egypt’s Anubis Gaming in a 2-0 victory. Elsewhere, Portugal’s Project S defeated VAC Kimchi thanks to their aggressiveness. However, it was Anubis who reigned victorious following an epic comeback. They were able to win 3-2 in a tense and thrilling final.

Pre-match rituals

Reaching such an elite stage doesn’t come easily. To play against the very best student teams can take a lot of skill and dedication. Getting in the right frame of mind is important, but so is using the right gear. Each person is different, and for many of the Red Bull Campus Clutch competitors, specific elements helped them make a difference.

Don’t forget to have fun

You don’t get to the finals without making sure you’re in the right frame of mind. Mohamed ‘shalaby’ Shalaby, of the eventual tournament winners Anubis Gaming, said how getting in the zone and forgetting everything else to focus on winning is how he prepares mentally.

Not only that, taking care of your body is vital if you want to progress. Looking after both your mental and physical state is key for Kevin ‘Choiboi’ Choi of the Bay Area Vandals. “I think taking care of yourself translates into how well you can do in-game as well,” he said. Simple changes like 'living healthier' can keep you on top of your game and leave you a 'more satisfied well-being,' not only helping yourself but your team as well. Lars ‘LDP’ De Palo, of Team PXL from Belgium, was another player who spoke out about the importance of taking care of yourself physically. He said, “I run or jog, or just do something physical.”

It can be stressful playing in a significant competition, but if you don’t enjoy yourself, it can also negatively impact performance. Of course, competing in huge tournaments like Red Bull Campus Clutch is hard work. However, remembering why you play puts everything into perspective. Lucky ‘YiFang’ Chen of New Zealand’s Mama’s Boys said, “the most important thing is as long as you’re having fun, you’ll have a positive mentality yourself, and that will make you play your best.”

Kit is key

SteelSeries was the official partner of the event, providing players with the best gaming peripherals possible. The brand has been providing elite gamers with technology since 2001, helping them win millions in prize money – and YiFang mentioned how the right equipment could make a lot of difference when it comes to competing.

“I think the gear is important,” he said. “It’s such a big difference-maker – when you change anything, you feel less sharp,” adds YiFang, stating why certain peripherals are vital in succeeding in a match: “the mouse I have matters a lot.” Antony ‘Shadejay’ Xia, from Canada’s BTR said his group 'romanticises it a bit more,' but psychologically, the right gear is still a necessary component to getting that all-important victory.

It was an exciting World Final, especially the showdown between Anubis and Project S to decide who would be crowned Red Bull Campus Clutch World Champion. The participating teams, from Bay Area Vandals to Anubis, all shared some important thoughts when reflecting on what they do to get in the best shape for a match, whether it includes looking after your physical or mental health, using the right gear or something as simple as enjoying yourself.

If you missed out on the tournament and would like to know how the final matches played out, you can read all about it with our breakdown of all the exciting plays from the final three matches or watch the full World Final here .