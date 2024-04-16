How going vegan helped improve Flo Neuschwander's running

"The most important thing when it comes to nutrition is to eat a balanced diet," says Flo Neuschwander, adding in the best Neuschwander style, "So don't eat any rubbish!" So far, so simple. And a good start - for anyone who wants to pay a little more attention to their diet. But a top athlete needs more. Especially if you live vegan, like Flo Neuschwander, who has been doing without animal products entirely since January 2020.
Read below on how he fuels himself right to be ready to take on anything – whether that's daily life or his next mega running challenge.
This is why Flo Neuschwander eats a vegan diet
"My wife has been vegan for ages," Flo explains his dietary change two years ago. "I looked at it for a while, and then rather than treating myself to a burger when I was out and about, I said, I can do without a few burgers."
The easiest way to eat healthy is to cook for yourself with fresh ingredients
Since then, Flo has mastered a whole series of incredible self-imposed challenges. There is his campaign "Running from Laufen to Laufen", in which he "bombed away" an incredible 550 kilometres and over 10,000 metres of altitude in seven days, as he says. There was the Rossfeld Marathon or his 100 km world record on the treadmill. All actions require huge amounts of energy and, therefore, an optimum amount of nutrients.
"Purely in terms of my perceived fitness and the challenges I've pulled off in the last few months, this has been my best year ever," Flo states. "I don't know if it's because of my vegan diet, but it doesn't seem to hurt," he laughs. In fact, he rather has the feeling that he has regenerated quite quickly and well since his change of diet. But he doesn't want to convince anyone, says Flo: "It's not my thing. But it works great for me."
I don't know if it's because of my vegan diet, but from the point of view of my perceived fitness and the successful challenges, this was my best year ever
Here's what's on the table at the Neuschwander home
- Breakfast: "For breakfast, we have wholemeal bread with vegan butter, jam or chocolate cream. Alternatively, there are soaked oatmeal with nuts, banana and soy, almond or oat yoghurt on top."
- Lunch: "For lunch, we usually just have a snack - gnocchi or something similar. Or soy yoghurt with fruit and nuts again. But I'm also happy with a loaf of bread and avocados and tomatoes. I'm really not demanding in that respect."
- Dinner: "In the evening, we have the big meal. My wife usually makes it. The absolute highlight is currently vegetable lasagne. The béchamel is made of cashew cream. Vegan cheese on top and baked.
For the necessary protein intake after a hard run, I make myself a fat muesli with lots of nuts and soy yoghurt
That's how Flo gets the extra energy he needs.
Athletes who perform particularly well need to eat particularly effectively - before, during and after a competition. This is also confirmed by Dr Stephen Smith, Performance Nutritionist at the Athlete Performance Center in Thalgau.
"An athlete's diet should definitely be tailored to the requirements of their sport," explains the nutritionist. This applies both during training and in competition. Endurance athletes like Florian Neuschwander often train longer at medium intensities, Smith continues. "For this kind of extensive training session, Flo needs carbohydrates first and foremost."
It is imperative that an athlete's diet is tailored to the demands of their sport
Flo Neuschwander gets the carbohydrates he needs from his meals before and after competition or training. During exercise, he covers his needs in other ways: "For the long runs like the 100 on the treadmill, I drink Red Bull specifically towards the end, when I notice that the energy is flagging," explains Flo.
Now it's your turn! You want to optimise your diet? Here are 4 tips from nutrition professional Dr Stephen Smith:
- Go for real, fresh foods. Shake-based diets and even supplements should only be used selectively, and as needed, they should not take a main role.
- Avoid diets that promise the moon. Avoid diets that promise super-fast weight loss or super-fast muscle growth, for example. Remember: the steady drop wears the stone.
- Healthy eating is a marathon, not a sprint! If you want to achieve your nutritional goals as well as your athletic goals, be it losing weight, building muscle or getting fitter overall, you have to invest time. It doesn't work without it. You have to think and act in the long term.
- Allow yourself to indulge yourself. Despite all the consistency, you should reward yourself regularly for achieving intermediate goals. The 80/20 ratio has proven itself: 80% of your diet should consist of healthy foods such as fruit, vegetables and protein, 20% can indeed be the likes of pizza and other favourite foods.
