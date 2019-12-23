Filmers : Bless them for patiently waiting, filming each try, editing each video and exporting each Instagram clip so that the media train can keep running.

A lot of filmers wear many hats and perform roles like team managers, marketing directors, therapists, confidants, friends and fellow skaters.

Being a filmer is a largely thankless task in many ways, and a labour of love for many because there's usually no real direct path towards a career in filming skateboarding. They do it for the love of it.

But Tim Cisilino managed to get a big break. He grew up in sleepy Walnut Creek, an inland Californian town not far from Oakland in the north of the state. Cisilino was skating with Corey Duffel among others when he decided to move to Tucson, Arizona.

Highly regarded Pro skater Aaron Suski had by coincidence also moved to Tucson, and that synchronicity or serendipity or what- have-you led to one of an early breaks in the game: filming for Emerica ’s seminal Stay Gold in 2010.

One thing led to another, and now Tim works at Emerica, lives in Long Beach and films some of the gnarliest skateboarding going down at this moment in time.

This is the heaviest Videofolio of them all – check it out and hear what Tim Cisilino has to say about it below.

Tim Cisilino doing what he does best © Kyle Seidler 01 / 08

So, Tim, can we begin by asking you to tell us a little bit about yourself?

My name is Tim Cisilino, and I’m from Walnut Creek, California.

How did you first get started in the filming game?

My friends and I wanted to get sponsored, but nobody in our group had a camera so, rather than waiting for somebody else to get one, I just decided to get one myself – for all of us. Then, since it was my camera, I ended up being the one who would film everybody. I started to focus more on filming through watching skate videos. I just got more into it and just, sort of, became 'the filmer'.

What would your current equipment set-up be if you knew you were out filming all day?

My main setup is the Panasonic HPX170 with the Xtreme fisheye. But I also use the Sony 7S2 as a secondary camera.

Could you say who the skate film-makers might be that you looked up to, or inspire you today?

I’ve always been a huge fan of Greg Hunt and Jon Miner . Not only are they great film-makers, but I also feel that they have shaped their brand's identities and image through their videos.

What are your full-time filming responsibilities right now?

I’m currently the team manager and marketing manager of Emerica Footwear. Right now, we’re in the middle of filming for a short-length video, due to come out at the beginning of 2020.

How did you get to where you are today?

I wouldn’t be where I am today if it weren’t for my friends. I got lucky, knew a couple of people in the industry who then connected me with the right people. I’m from the same town as Corey Duffel . he got me in with Mike Sinclair , and I’ve been doing stuff with Mike for the past ten years. He has given me tonnes of opportunities.

The first major video I had footage in was Stay Gold. At the time, I was living in Tucson, Arizona, and Emerica were sending me shoes and tapes to film Aaron Suski , since I was the only filmer in Tucson: I was always down to go out filming!

Tell us some good stories from filming over the years?

Duffel was in Tucson with the Osiris team back in 2009 and stayed with me. He brought up this ditch spot and asked me if I thought he could ollie past the first bank and gap, all the way into the second bank. I told him that, basically, I didn’t think it was even humanly possible. Well, we went there and three tries later he was rolling away. I think that was the craziest trick I’ve ever filmed.

What was the story behind Ryan Gallant’s ender down the Clipper hubba in San Francisco?

Around that time I was working at Kayo Corp as the Expedition One filmer, and Ryan was always talking about going to San Francisco one day to try and kickflip back noseblunt Clipper.

We kept filming them around southern California, but we knew Clipper was the one. We’d heard that Ishod Wair wanted to do it on Clipper, too – but nobody could confirm that he'd tried it and we knew it’d only be a matter of time before him or somebody else did it.

I planned a trip up to Sacramento and San Francisco, and first thing we did when we got into SF was go look at Clipper. Next day we went back and Gallant ended up trying the kickflip back noseblunt. He stuck one and ended up rolling away a couple feet before falling off – a few tries later, he hurt his foot and had to call it.

When we got back home, we heard from Transworld that if we went back and got it they would make it a cover: we drove back up on a Friday, and first thing Saturday morning we were back at Clipper.

Gallant tried to grind it once and went back up and slid a back noseblunt. At this point I’m thinking “Okay he’s looking good- I should get the camera out and see if he wants to try to flip- in soon”… literally next try, before I even got to say anything, he slid a perfect kickflip back noseblunt.