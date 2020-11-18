A tribute to Vince Reffet

Whether by parachute, or when wearing powered wings with Jetman, Vince was never more at home than when expressing himself in the air, bringing his vibrant passion and sense of fun with him. He will long be remembered for the A Door in the Sky project, which demonstrated again his graceful command of the skies above us and brought great joy for him and for all of us. Wingsuit flying was just one of the many disciplines in which this Annecy native excelled with his exemplary conscientiousness.