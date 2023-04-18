Marseille beckons: why skateboarder Vincent Matheron is returning home

An athlete's sporting journeys always have to start somewhere and for French skateboarder Vincent Matheron , this journey began in his hometown of Marseille and a trip as a four-year old with his father and uncle to the famous Prado Bowl beachfront skatepark. When he saw the bowl, it was very much a case of love at first sight and since then it's been very hard to get him off his skateboard.

Matheron, who's considered to be one of the best transition skaters out there, started skating in competitions seriously when he was just 11 and hasn't looked back since- turning what was a passionate hobby into a decent pro career so far.

Vincent Matheron at home in Marseille © Christian Vankelst/Red Bull Content Pool

"Skateboarding is freedom," says Matheron. "It's a state of mind that I immediately liked. During a session, I just need my board and I can go ride, well, pretty much anywhere. No coach explains to you what you need to do or what you need to work on. Do you want to learn this trick? You do it. If you don't want to or you don't like it? You stop."

01 Guiding hands

The 24-year-old has had good people guiding him. His parents made sure he wasn't neglecting his schoolwork. His mother was a teacher and impressed upon him that nothing in skateboarding was certain and a good education was something to fall back on. Matheron duly passed his science baccalaureate before going on to study PE, sports science and technology in further education.

Little Vincent © Vincent Matheron

At the skating bowls, Matheron was encouraged to pursue his talent by French skater Jérémie Grynblat, who'd later become his agent, and Alex Giraud.

"At 12, I took part in my first French Championships," he says. "It was during this period that I became close to Jérémie Grynblat and Alex Giraud, two emblematic figures of the Marseille skate scene, who took me to the European Championships and then to the World Championships. They were like big brothers to me and I thank them very much."

Teenage kicks © Vincent Matheron

02 Travelling the world

Skating has not only allowed Matheron the opportunity to take his talents to competitions and street spots around the world, but also to experience different cultures and ways of living.

In 2019, after an intense period of competition over two years that saw him win the La Kantera Pro in Bilbao, and the Nanjing International Skateboarding Open in China, Matheron made the decision to leave France and go to live in America.

The XoXo skate shop in Marseille, a home away from home for Matheron © Greg Poissonnier

"I made the decision to move to California. For what? Because the vision of skateboarding is totally different there and the scene is much bigger. I wanted to live the American dream," explains Matheron.

"I think the more you travel the more you progress because you constantly change skateparks. You are inspired by what's happening elsewhere. You see different things, you grow and you evolve your skateboard."

California dreaming © Bart Jones/Red Bull Content Pool

03 Embracing filming

Filming or being in video parts was not really Matheron's thing in the past, but he's come to embrace it as he's become older, and he's happy to share what he gets up to when not competing. Field Day, which you can watch in the video player above, is an insight into Matheron's Marseille lifestyle.

"When I was young, I didn't really like filming. It came when I was in the United States. It's an approach to skateboarding that I didn't really know. Touring with other guys who are passionate about the same thing as you is heaven," he says. "It's one of the best things about skateboarding, because I think it pushes you to give it your all, to do things perfectly. And that motivates you almost as much as the competition."

1 min Vincent Matheron's One Line project Watch 5 bowls get slayed in a single, endless line!

04 All eyes on Paris

The period of living in America has now ended and Matheron is back living in Marseille. However, it's the French capital of Paris that's at the forefront of his thoughts currently. Paris is, of course, hosting the Olympics in 2024 and it's Matheron's main competitive objective. Skateboarding debuted at the Tokyo Games, where Matheron finished seventh in the Park competition, but an ankle injury before the Games meant he wasn't 100 percent fit going into it.

"I absolutely want to take my revenge during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games," says Matheron. "It motivates me that it's happening at home in France. To fully prepare for it, I came back from California. I wanted to get closer to my family and return to Europe."

Matheron laying down tricks at his beloved Prado skatepark in Marseille © Greg Poissonnier/Red Bull Content Pool His love for Prado cannot be measured © Greg Poissonnier/Red Bull Content Pool

We recently sat down with Matheron to talk about the Olympic Games, his return to Marseille and his time in the United States.

So you're back in Marseille for good? Vincent Matheron: Yes, since December, after three-and-a-half years in California.

Did you feel that you'd reached the end of a cycle out in the States? No, I wouldn't say it was about the end of a cycle, but I missed Marseille, my family and the Prado bowl. This was not the original plan. Originally, I wanted to do a lot of back and forth, but the pandemic turned everything upside down. As the next Games will take place in France, I prefer to be here. I want to prepare in the Prado bowl.

Who do you skate with now you're back in Marseille? With my little brother Nathan who's 16-years-old. He's very good and he motivates me. But my uncle and my father also come down to skate at different times too. We like to skate as a family [laughs]. My friends come to skate with me, too.

Vincent and his younger brother Nathan Matheron © Greg Poissonnier/Red Bull Content Pool

You didn't have an entourage in the United States? Sure, I had friends, but it wasn't the same vibe as here [in France]. Nor the same culture, for that matter, even if it's incredible there. You go to skate and surf every day.

Has the American experience changed the way you approach skateboarding? Very much so. The Americans, let's face it, are the best, and they have the best infrastructure. Going there taught me a lot of things, especially about speed and height. My skateboarding has become more mature and my tricks have changed. And American life has opened up my mind.

You hung out with Tony Hawk in the States, that must have been a good experience too? Yes, he knows the history of skateboarding perfectly and has only good things to pass on and tell. A guy like him, when he talks, it's just a bonus and you listen. But it's also true for other skaters I met there.

“Tony is the humblest guy I’ve ever met,” says Vincent Matheron © Atiba Jefferson

You're very attached to Marseille, but your life as a pro rider involves ultra-frequent travel. How do you live this paradox? I love to travel, actually. My dream is to go around the world 500 times. But the ideal, for me now, is to be based in Marseille and to move. Not long ago I was in Hong Kong, in a few weeks I'm going to Barcelona. I like it. And I love meeting people.

Travelling is inevitable for competitions, but it also allows you to test different spots and bowls... Yes, and to film too. I have a crew with whom I often film with. And they're not in the comp mode at all. On the contrary. That's what true skateboarding is. Having fun with friends, without pressure. But they know that I also like competition. And yes, to train before the Paris Olympics, I have to skate in different places to work on my ability to adapt. At the Games, you only have 45 minutes to prove yourself to the judges. If you're too used to the same skatepark and the same lines, you may not be great on the day.

Do you manage to have fun when you're competing? I always liked that, yes. You want to slam your run, do your tricks, give it your all… and you get a rush of adrenaline because there's a 'moment'. But for me, all that's a bonus. You can experience other 'moments' by riding with your friends, for example. The Olympic format is not the most fun, and that's why things like Red Bull Bowl Rippers exist: to inject fun into the competition.

Matheron sessioning with fellow skaters Jagger Eaton and Sandro Dias © Anthony Acosta/Red Bull Content Pool

Speaking of which, you're coming out of the World Championships in Dubai, the first major event since the Tokyo Games. How was your experience? I was a little scared because a year had passed since the Games and I wondered if I was going to succeed in performing. You only have 45 minutes of training and then two runs. It goes fast. I was happy to be 14th and being the first European in the standing, but also disappointed not to have been at my best for my runs. Just like in Tokyo.

You had hurt yourself before the Olympics, right? Yes, in June 2020, just a month after the postponement of the Games. A triple malleolar fracture. A fairly rare injury. I had to come to France to have the operation. They put 15 screws, three pins and two plates in my ankle. I was bedridden for three months. The doctor thought that I was not going to be able to resume before the Games, but I gave it my all to come back as soon as possible. Then I participated in the last Olympic qualifier and finished 14th. It motivated me. So I went to Tokyo and gritted my teeth because I still had to have the screws removed. But I waited for the Games to pass.

Do you think all this can help you for Paris? Yes, but once again, the result does not correspond to the objective I've set myself. I know I have to be mentally prepared. I started this work with the Red Bull Athlete Performance Centre, and I will do it with the French team too.

Vincent Matheron with his uncle and a friend at Prado © Christian Vankelst / Red Bull Content Pool

How are the qualifications for 2024 shaping up? Everything has just started for that, beginning at those Dubai Worlds. Then there'll be other qualifying competitions in Argentina, Rome and Dubai to come. The top 44 in the rankings at the end of these competitions will be able to go on to the next phase, which will see the top 22 qualify for the games after more qualifying comps. But tomorrow is far; I'm only focusing on the competitions happening soon.

And in terms of physical preparation, what are you doing? I have been given good tips by the Athlete Performance Centre. In particular, I do a lot of stretching because I get quite stiff with the injuries I've had.

What cool things have you been up to lately, out of competition? Lots of filming with Americans, including strong guys like Chris Russell. He's an idol, and going on a trip with him without pressure was really crazy. It helped me breathe between the Games and the World Championships.

Prefer to skate but will run © Greg Poissonnier/Red Bull Content Pool

Are you going to participate in Wings for Life World Run this year? Yes, but I don't know where yet. I'm not a big runner, but I have taken part in several editions in Marseille. The format is cool, I think it's good that everyone is mobilising around the world at the same time. But hey, I would prefer to participate in it on a skateboard [laughs].

WFLWR helps support research on spinal cord injury. We know that the cause is important to you. You recently collaborated with the French Handisport Federation didn't you? Yes, a spinal cord injury can affect anyone. Even when you're not exercising. I know plenty of people with disabilities who've continued to live life to the full despite their disability. It is for them that we must run!

