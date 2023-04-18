Marseille beckons: why skateboarder Vincent Matheron is returning home
Skateboarding is freedom. It's a state of mind that I immediately liked. During a session, I just need my board and I can go ride, well, pretty much anywhere
Did you feel that you'd reached the end of a cycle out in the States?
No, I wouldn't say it was about the end of a cycle, but I missed Marseille, my family and the Prado bowl. This was not the original plan. Originally, I wanted to do a lot of back and forth, but the pandemic turned everything upside down. As the next Games will take place in France, I prefer to be here. I want to prepare in the Prado bowl.
Who do you skate with now you're back in Marseille?
With my little brother Nathan who's 16-years-old. He's very good and he motivates me. But my uncle and my father also come down to skate at different times too. We like to skate as a family [laughs]. My friends come to skate with me, too.
You didn't have an entourage in the United States?
Sure, I had friends, but it wasn't the same vibe as here [in France]. Nor the same culture, for that matter, even if it's incredible there. You go to skate and surf every day.
Has the American experience changed the way you approach skateboarding?
Very much so. The Americans, let's face it, are the best, and they have the best infrastructure. Going there taught me a lot of things, especially about speed and height. My skateboarding has become more mature and my tricks have changed. And American life has opened up my mind.
You hung out with Tony Hawk in the States, that must have been a good experience too?
Yes, he knows the history of skateboarding perfectly and has only good things to pass on and tell. A guy like him, when he talks, it's just a bonus and you listen. But it's also true for other skaters I met there.
You're very attached to Marseille, but your life as a pro rider involves ultra-frequent travel. How do you live this paradox?
I love to travel, actually. My dream is to go around the world 500 times. But the ideal, for me now, is to be based in Marseille and to move. Not long ago I was in Hong Kong, in a few weeks I'm going to Barcelona. I like it. And I love meeting people.
Travelling is inevitable for competitions, but it also allows you to test different spots and bowls...
Yes, and to film too. I have a crew with whom I often film with. And they're not in the comp mode at all. On the contrary. That's what true skateboarding is. Having fun with friends, without pressure. But they know that I also like competition. And yes, to train before the Paris Olympics, I have to skate in different places to work on my ability to adapt. At the Games, you only have 45 minutes to prove yourself to the judges. If you're too used to the same skatepark and the same lines, you may not be great on the day.
Do you manage to have fun when you're competing?
I always liked that, yes. You want to slam your run, do your tricks, give it your all… and you get a rush of adrenaline because there's a 'moment'. But for me, all that's a bonus. You can experience other 'moments' by riding with your friends, for example. The Olympic format is not the most fun, and that's why things like Red Bull Bowl Rippers exist: to inject fun into the competition.
Speaking of which, you're coming out of the World Championships in Dubai, the first major event since the Tokyo Games. How was your experience?
I was a little scared because a year had passed since the Games and I wondered if I was going to succeed in performing. You only have 45 minutes of training and then two runs. It goes fast. I was happy to be 14th and being the first European in the standing, but also disappointed not to have been at my best for my runs. Just like in Tokyo.
You had hurt yourself before the Olympics, right?
Yes, in June 2020, just a month after the postponement of the Games. A triple malleolar fracture. A fairly rare injury. I had to come to France to have the operation. They put 15 screws, three pins and two plates in my ankle. I was bedridden for three months. The doctor thought that I was not going to be able to resume before the Games, but I gave it my all to come back as soon as possible. Then I participated in the last Olympic qualifier and finished 14th. It motivated me. So I went to Tokyo and gritted my teeth because I still had to have the screws removed. But I waited for the Games to pass.
Do you think all this can help you for Paris?
Yes, but once again, the result does not correspond to the objective I've set myself. I know I have to be mentally prepared. I started this work with the Red Bull Athlete Performance Centre, and I will do it with the French team too.
How are the qualifications for 2024 shaping up?
Everything has just started for that, beginning at those Dubai Worlds. Then there'll be other qualifying competitions in Argentina, Rome and Dubai to come. The top 44 in the rankings at the end of these competitions will be able to go on to the next phase, which will see the top 22 qualify for the games after more qualifying comps. But tomorrow is far; I'm only focusing on the competitions happening soon.
And in terms of physical preparation, what are you doing?
I have been given good tips by the Athlete Performance Centre. In particular, I do a lot of stretching because I get quite stiff with the injuries I've had.
What cool things have you been up to lately, out of competition?
Lots of filming with Americans, including strong guys like Chris Russell. He's an idol, and going on a trip with him without pressure was really crazy. It helped me breathe between the Games and the World Championships.
Are you going to participate in Wings for Life World Run this year?
Yes, but I don't know where yet. I'm not a big runner, but I have taken part in several editions in Marseille. The format is cool, I think it's good that everyone is mobilising around the world at the same time. But hey, I would prefer to participate in it on a skateboard [laughs].
WFLWR helps support research on spinal cord injury. We know that the cause is important to you. You recently collaborated with the French Handisport Federation didn't you?
Yes, a spinal cord injury can affect anyone. Even when you're not exercising. I know plenty of people with disabilities who've continued to live life to the full despite their disability. It is for them that we must run!