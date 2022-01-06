All's well that ends well for Vincent Tupin after shooting The Old World

The makers of The Old World, which is now free to watch in full on Red Bull TV, wanted to showcase the best riders and locations in Europe for their blockbusting bike movie. The filmmakers, The Tillmann brothers, visited some amazing locations in seven countries – Norway, Scotland, Wales, France, Germany, Poland and Spain – in the two years it took to make the film.

Watch The Old World in full below:

The Old World

For the French segments, The Tillmann brothers chose the metropole that is Paris [shooting with Matthias Dandois ] and the French side of the Alps, namely the ski resort of Châtel , as the locations. The shoot in Châtel wouldn't be in the summer, but in the winter, where snow would cover the slopes. For this snow-based segment, the brothers needed a rider who was au fait with freeriding on the snow. There was only one choice – French mountain biker Vincent 'Vinny T' Tupin, a four-time Red Bull Rampage participant and a specialist on the snow.

Better still for the filmmakers, Tupin's hometown is in Evian, which is a stone's throw away from Châtel. Tupin is used to riding in the snow around the area and of course in Châtel itself.

Tupin in action at Red Bull Rampage in 2021 © Long Nguyen/Red Bull Content Pool

Unsurprisingly, with filming dependent on ground conditions and snowfall, not all went to plan and in the end, Tupin and the Tillmanns had to shoot in the French Alps on three separate occasions over 18 months to get the segment finished. For more detail on how each location shoot visit played out, read on for behind-the-scenes info from Tupin's point of view.

Shooting in Châtel – March 2019

It was the start of a long journey that neither they nor I expected. We'd prepared many features and jumps with a team of builders and the people from Châtel snowpark. The first days of shooting went well. I'm used to riding on snow. It's always something special. The snow had to be hard for me to ride my bike on it. Usually we were on the slopes to shoot before sunrise and had until 9am or 10am before the snow got too soft for a bike to be ridden safely.

Vincent Tupin in Châtel © Julian Mittelstädt

In the middle of the week I planted my front wheel in the deep snow and crashed, going over the handlebars of the bike and hurting my shoulder in the process. After a day of rest we decided to resume shooting because we knew that we don't have much time left and that the weather would continue to be uncertain.

The last days of shooting were complicated, with sometimes 30cm of fresh snow having settled overnight daily. The whole team gave their maximum, but ultimately we decided to come back the following winter to finish the missing shots in better conditions.

Vincent Tupin catches some air © Julian Mittelstädt

Back to Châtel but then a change of plans – February 2020

So, a second winter of shooting took place and this time we decided to come to the slopes of Châtel a bit earlier in the winter. Except nothing went to plan. There were bad weather conditions (very little snow) and with it being the start of the global pandemic, ski resorts were beginning to close. As a result, we decided to shoot the snowy forest part of my segment around slopes near my home instead.

We needed to have to snow when it was time to shoot. Everything had to marry into the snow section that we'd started shooting in 2019.

Vincent Tupin filming his snow segment © Julian Mittelstädt

We needed a location that was relatively low altitude (around 500m to 1,000m) and sure of having snow. We waited for the right weather conditions and finally everything fell into place and we got some snow falling. After two intense days of shooting, we achieved our goal of filming on these slopes even though the slopes were under just a little blanket of snow.

Tying everything up – Mid-September 2020

After some discussions during the spring and summer with one of the Tillman brothers, Andi, we decided to film a final section to the segment. This time at the end of the mountain bike season and obviously without snow, the idea was to build and film North Shore-type wooden features in the forests around my home trails.

The construction of such features would have been impossible without the help of my friends, particularly Robin and Matteo Delale. After days spent scouting locations and then building these features, everything was ready for the arrival of the film crew.

I have great memories of those days spent in the forest. At the end of the week, everyone was happy and relieved to have come to the end of the project. It took a lot of stress, time and dedication to get there. I can't begin to imagine all the work done by Andi and his team to organise and make a film like this!

