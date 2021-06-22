Join the Virtual Styrian Green Carpet and meet the stars of F1 up close

Red Bull Motorsports
In 2021 the Formula One World Championship will contest two races at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg: the Styrian Grand Prix on June 27 and Austrian Grand Prix on July 4. On both race weekends fans are invited to register to join a one-of-a-kind online meeting: The Virtual Styrian Green Carpet.
You can be there LIVE when the stars of Formula One arrive at the Red Bull Ring ahead of the race action. As drivers and team bosses walk the green carpet, they'll stop and talk shop with the fans on screen who managed to successfully register for the event.
The Virtual Styrian Green Carpet takes place on four mornings: June 26 and 27, and July 3 and 4 (Saturday/Sunday). The sessions last two to three hours.
How do I get a Backstage Pass?
In order to take part, you have to be invited to the Microsoft Teams online meeting. You can't buy your Backstage Pass, you can only win it – truly an experience that money can’t buy! To try your luck at virtually rubbing shoulders with Max Verstappen or Christian Horner from your living room, register below: