The Volare Duet: Watch stunt plane and cliff diver in perfect harmony

Famed race and stunt pilot Dario Costa teamed up with a select group of high divers to perform the first-ever combined display of aerobatics and cliff diving. The pilot, who made headlines around the world with the amazing Tunnel Pass in Turkey last year , set course to Puglia in southern Italy and Polignano a Mare, host of the penultimate stop of the 2022 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series this weekend.

Early risers in the beautiful Adriatic town were treated to an array of gravity-defying feats of jaw-dropping skill, daring and precision as world-class cliff divers Alessandro De Rose , Aidan Heslop , Catalin Preda and Artem Silchenko performed their acrobatic dives into the sea in coordination with a display by the Italian stunt pilot.

Nel Blu Dipinto Di Blu: Dario Costa flies by as Catalin Preda makes a dive © Romina Amato / Red Bull Content Pool Local hero: Race and stunt pilot Dario Costa © Dean Treml / Red Bull Content Pool Dario Costa at the controls of his Zivko Edge 540 race plane © Dean Treml / Red Bull Content Pool Race and stunt pilot Dario Costa flies to Polignano a Mare for Volare Duet © Dean Treml / Red Bull Content Pool Volare: composer Domenico Modugno's statue overlooking Polignano a Mare © Romina Amato / Red Bull Content Pool In harmony: Alessandro De Rose dives as Dario Costa flies by © Mauro Puccini / Red Bull Content Pool High notes: Dario Costa flies high while Artem Silchenko takes a dive © Dean Treml / Red Bull Content Pool Volare: Dario Costa flies by the statue of Domenico Modugno © Dean Treml / Red Bull Content Pool

The precisely orchestrated operation began with Costa steering his Zivko Edge 540 race plane along the rocky coastline at 350kph. At the same time, the first high diver stepped onto the 27-metre platform mounted on a private rooftop terrace to listen for the approach of the plane flying a few centimetres above the water.

The moment the high diver could hear the plane below, he stretched his arms out wide like an airplane and jumped from the platform, executing a precise dive as he accelerated to 85kph. At the same time, Costa pulled up sharply to soar up vertically past the diving platform. The diver was only in the air for three seconds, requiring split-second timing, and a leap of faith to pull off the coordinated performance.

Ready for takeoff: Alessandro De Rose © Romina Amato / Red Bull Content Pool

“It was really special! It’s an honour to be part of this project because it's the first time we do something like that. We’ve combined two sports that are completely different and yet really similar because they are both mentally challenging. It’s a unique project,” said local hero De Rose. “When I stood up there for the first jump, I was a little bit afraid, because I didn't know what to expect. But on the second one, I really enjoyed the flight, the dive and the view.”

Demanding exceptional aerial awareness, blistering top speeds and mental mastery to combine two spectacular sports, The Volare Duet even has a musical theme. It takes its name from the world-famous refrain ‘Volare’ from the song Nel Blu Dipinto Di Blu, whose composer Domenico Modugno is Polignano a Mare's most famous son.

“You rarely get to have high dives for breakfast. But this morning, that's what we had. It's been mind-blowing having Dario as one of the sharpest out there to just fly by our side and really collaborate to get something so unique out here in Polignano, which is as well a unique place and always good to come back to,” explained Preda, the Romanian star who’s leading the Cliff Diving World Series.

"The timing and coordination between all parties involved was the biggest challenge. In terms of the potentially disturbing elements that the plane and the whole dynamic of the project was bringing to the table, all of us involved managed to put those to one side and really focus on what we needed to do to get the best outcome possible.”

Dario Costa flies by as Aidan Heslop makes his dive in the Volare Duet © Dean Treml / Red Bull Content Pool

This was a magic project in a magic location and such an incredible honour to be sharing it with such an amazing group of elite divers Dario Costa

With only milliseconds to capture both athletes in the same frame, precision and communication were essential to the success of the project, so it took a team of professionals to coordinate pilots, divers, cameramen, photographers and security on land and in the water to pull off this world-class aerobatic display.

Hanging out: Dario Costa in the flight hangar ahead of the Volare Duet © Dean Treml / Red Bull Content Pool

“This was a magic project in a magic location and such an incredible honour to be sharing it with such an amazing group of elite divers and people working hard behind the scenes who helped to put this into reality and last, but not least, the biggest thank you to Polignano,” said Costa. “From a flying point of view the challenges were multiple but on top of them we had to please the photographers by being perfectly in synch, and this was something never done with an airplane and a diver. We had to do everything from scratch and this was the biggest question mark of this project. I really hope we managed to honour the memory of Maestro Domenico Modugno.”

Following the successful synchronising of two different disciplines, the world elite of cliff diving continues the flying spectacle during the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series competition this weekend. 24 women and men, including the current leaders Rhiannan Iffland from Australia and Romanian Preda, will display their diving skills in the sport’s European home in an attempt to impress the fans and collect crucial championships points.

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series Standings (after 6 of 8 stops) – WOMEN

Rhiannan Iffland AUS – 1160pts Molly Carlson CAN – 950 Eleanor Smart USA – 614 Jessica Macaulay CAN – 614 Xantheia Pennisi AUS – 596

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series Standings (after 6 of 8 stops) – MEN

Catalin Preda ROU – 870pts. Aidan Heslop GBR – 846 Gary Hunt FRA – 840 Constantin Popovici ROU – 609 Nikita Fedotov (W) IAT – 512

