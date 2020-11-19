When 1 wakeboarding world record isn’t enough, just break 2

Congratulations to Emirati wakeboarder Omeir Saeed who's bagged himself two Guinness World Records. Saeed's achievements coincided with the 16th annual Guinness World Records Day on November 18, an annual celebration of record-breaking across the globe.

The internationally renowned wakeboarder claimed Guinness World Records for Furthest Wakeboard Ramp Jump (Male) and Most Wakeboard Rail Airs (Supermans) in 30 Seconds. Making Saeed’s historic accomplishments all the more special was the fact that both records were broken in his home city of Abu Dhabi.

For his first record, Saeed cleared a mammoth 21-metre jump to smash the previous Guinness World Record of 15 metres held by France’s Jérôme Macquart since 2004. Saeed’s second record saw him achieve 10 wakeboard rail airs (Supermans) in 30 seconds, doubling the previous record, also set by Macquart back in 2005.

“If there's one thing that I learned from this experience, it's that we hold a big responsibility to inspire the younger generation, to transfer the message and share the passion,” Saeed said. “Having this global recognition makes me proud as an Emirati, as this is certainly the jewel in the crown of so many years of achievement and success.”

Saeed's journey to the record books

It took three years for Saeed to transition from amateur to professional wakeboarding. His rapid rise showcases the Emirati’s passion for wakeboarding and the drive that's required for any athlete to reach the top.

Back in 2011, at the Al Forsan Club in Abu Dhabi, a 15-year-old Saeed went to “mess about” on the water with his friends. Saeed’s previous experience with snowboarding served the youngster well, as he picked up the skills required to master wakeboarding incredibly quickly.

Saeed entered the first WWA World Championships in Abu Dhabi soon after picking up the sport and instantly displayed his natural ability by finishing in fifth place. This result embedded the wakeboarding bug in him even further.