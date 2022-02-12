Since forming in 2017, Brazilian Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team FURIA have gone from strength to strength, earning Legend Status in 2021. As the team get ready to achieve even bigger and better things in 2022, we've now got a documentary charting the story so far for this incredible squad.

The documentary first takes us to FURIA's gaming house in Monterrey, Mexico, where the team train their minds and bodies for the challenges that await them. The documentary introduces us to top-tier pros Yuri 'yuurih' Boian, Andrei 'arT' Piovezan, Kaike 'KSCERATO' Cerato, Vinicius 'VINI' Figueiredo, and newcomer André 'drop' Abreu. The documentary also features comments from prominent voices in the world of CS:GO esports and beyond, including Nemanja 'huNter-' Kovač of G2 Esports.

FURIA coach Nicholas '⁠GUERRI⁠' Nogueira at Red Bull Gaming Sphere © Richard Ström/Red Bull Content Pool

The FURIA line-up is an interesting group – yuurih, arT, and VINI are all long-standing veterans of FURIA, with 2021 being yuurih's fifth consecutive year with the team, while arT and VINI joined just a few months after yuurih. Drop, meanwhile, was as rookie as they come, having been active in the CS:GO scene since 2019 and working up from the FURIA academy team to get a place on the main squad. He only joined the roster in August 2021 after 18 months in the academy team – but as the documentary shows, calling him up was a smart decision for FURIA's main squad.

Yuri "yuurih" Boian and Kaike "KSCERATO" Cerato © Victor Engström/Red Bull Content Pool

The first trial that our heroes take on is IEM Fall 2021 – a huge and vitally important tournament for the team. Here, we see the squad come under fire for including the relatively inexperienced newbie drop in the starting lineup. But the 17-year-old proved an asset to the team as they stormed to a flawless victory, securing the moniker 'legends'. We even see Team Manager Felipe 'Chivitz' Aguiar shed a few tears as the team surpass even his high expectations with their world-class performance.

Another thing the documentary highlights is the backbone of the team, coach Nicholas 'guerri' Nogueira. Players and staff speak highly of the coach throughout the documentary and it's not hard to see why. Beyond his advanced knowledge of CS and strategising skills, guerri has helped establish a familial structure to the team, where each player has room to grow and improve.

"Guerri is very protective with the players," says Marcos Bernardo, FURIA’s esports performance coach in the documentary. "He's taking the role of the father, the brother, as well as the coach. And he does this in a very intense way, it's like he's taking care of his own family."

Next, the team departs for the colder climate of Stockholm, Sweden, which many consider the home of professional CS:GO. For the PGL Major Stockholm, guerri took a break, allowing Marcos 'tacitus' Castilho to step into the position of coach. At the Avicii Arena, we see yuurih make the most clutch play of his life in an epic 1v4. Shortly after, FURIA made history by winning the match and making it to Playoffs.

Assistant coach Tacitus at Red Bull Gaming Sphere in Stockholm, Sweden © Richard Ström/Red Bull Content Pool

In a touching moment, we see the team meet some of their CS:GO heroes as they enter the arena for the final stages of the tournament. Thousands of fans filled the arena with cheers as FURIA stepped on stage to face the biggest moment of their careers. Their first opponent would be the formidable Russian team, Gambit. How did they fare? You'll have to watch the documentary to find out.

Overall, the documentary paints the picture of a team that are constantly challenging each other to be better players and human beings. Looking ahead, the next Major that will give FURIA the opportunity to shine on the world stage is IEM Katowice 2022. It will be a tough challenge, but with the momentum of this incredible year behind them, 2022 could just be the year FURIA takes over the world.