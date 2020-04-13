Music isn't just about, well, the music. It's also about how the songs and records we all love came about in the first place – how they were made, how they were brought to the stage, and what might have inspired them. It's about constantly evolving music scenes; pivotal moments in music history; spaces and people who nurture new ideas; and it's about the creative processes that bring all these things together.

Below, we've rounded-up 13 of the best films and documentaries about music-making, and the things that inspire it, ranging from a series about Japanese video-game music and studio sessions with Kelly Rowland and Twista to documentaries about hardcore punk and classic Chilean rap , and a behind-the-scenes film showing how Teyana Taylor created her spectacular House Of Petunia live show. Get inspired!

1. The Cut: UK

Looking for musical chemistry

Celebrating the art of collaboration and exploring the phenomenon that is songwriting chemistry, host of BBC Radio 1Xtra's The Rap Show and Drake tour opener Tiffany Calver presents The Cut: UK – a songwriting contest with a difference.

Nine hastily put-together songwriting and production duos are set the task of writing and recording a new track in just 24 hours, with the triumphant duo winning a publishing deal and studio time. Watch out for stars of the future, Nic Da Kid , Rasstokyo , Lily Kiing , Melle Brown , Shay D and many more.

2. Assembly Required: Teyana Taylor

Assembly Required

New York City singer, dancer, songwriter, actress, model, director, choreographer and all-round force of nature Teyana Taylor is usually right. Whether it's fronting and choreographing a crew of dancers on major pop tours, running her own all-woman production company, or writing and recording her own acclaimed music, Taylor tends to know what's best – as this behind-the-scenes documentary shows.

In 2019, Taylor created her first, wildly ambitious House Of Petunia live show for Red Bull Music Festival New York – and it was a spectacular success, of course. But behind the scenes, things didn't always go to plan. Assembly Required captures all the highs and lows, as well as Taylor's fierce determination to succeed.

3. The Note

The Note: Zaytoven

Music history is dotted with moments that, at the time, didn't seem all that important or which have since been buried under a mountain of other, less vital stories. And yet these musical tales continue to inspire and influence those in the know. The Note zooms in on a few of these pivotal events and the people behind them.

As well as the story behind Zaytoven ’s game-changing production on records by Migos , Yo Gotti and 21 Savage , we hear from US audiophile Alex Rosner , whose obsession with high-fidelity sound systems changed disco and clubbing forever, and learn how rock DJ Steve “Disco Sucks” Dahl accidentally galvanised US dance music producers by blowing up disco records at a baseball game in 1979.

4. Let It Play

Hard Lovin' Woman

Let It Play tells the story of four different musicians who’ve battled odds stacked heavily against them, and won. First in the series is Hard Lovin’ Woman , a documentary film about actress Juliette Lewis and her pursuit of rock stardom with her band The Licks, featuring behind-the-scenes footage, live performances and candid interviews.

The series also tells the stories of rapper Charles Hamilton , who battled mental health problems to get his career back on track; producer and songwriter Poo Bear , who went from being homeless to writing major pop hits; and chart-topping Netherlands rapper Dennis "Mr Probz" Stehr , who turned personal tragedy into songwriting success.

5. Goodnight Brooklyn

Goodnight Brooklyn

Goodnight Brooklyn is a story of DIY scenes and the creative spaces that nurture them – specifically, Death By Audio in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. An old warehouse turned communal art, music and work space, Death By Audio supported underground alt-rock and indie artists such as Ty Segall , Dirty Projectors , Thurston Moore , Future Islands , Dan Deacon and others by giving them a space to rehearse, record and perform. Goodnight Brooklyn captures the venue's final days, documenting its importance and the legacy it has left behind.

6. Red Bull Studio Sessions

The Kelly Rowland Edition

Red Bull Studio Sessions is a fly-on-the-wall series capturing major artists recording new music with rising-star songwriters and producers. In the series’ first two episodes, Destiny’s Child singer and solo star Kelly Rowland records her first new music for over five years, while in episode two, US speed rapper Twista is joined in the studio by songwriters Crash , Jordyn Dodd , PineappleCiti and Roken .

7. Makiza

Makiza

Released by now-legendary Chilean hip-hop group Makiza in 1999, Aerolíneas Makiza was an album that set the template for Latin American rap music. With beats and production inspired by Native Tongues , and socially conscious lyrics that spoke to a much broader audience, the record marked a fresh beginning for Latin hip-hop groups. To mark 20 years since its release, the group tell the story of their influential album for the first time.

8. The Junction

Ma, Can I Sing with the Band?

Lose yourself in an animated series delving into stories of collaborations between some of music’s most innovative artists. Explaining how they got together and where their collaborations took them are Chilly Gonzales and Peaches ; experimental jazz band BadBadNotGood and Future Islands’ singer Samuel T Herring ; electronic music artist Jessy Lanza and Junior Boys’ Jeremy Greenspan ; Kaytranada and River Tiber ; A Trak and Nick Catchdubs ; and Lunice , Ango , and 247ESP .

9. Revolutions On Air

Revolutions on Air

A brilliant 16-minute documentary about the '80s golden age of New York radio, when DJs like Shep Pettibone , Mr Magic , Tony Humphries and Latin Rascals took DJ culture to the masses, sampling and remixing new forms of music live on air. Together, these DJs would bring hip-hop, dance music and other then-radical genres to a new and growing audience.

10. Hashtags

Don't Call It #AltR&B

With the internet and new technology enabling lightning-quick music creation and collaboration, and access to nearly all music under the sun, so strange new scenes arrive and disappear in the blink of an eye. However short-lived they are though, they will undoubtedly get their own hashtag. This series explores some of the genres and sub-genres to emerge in the digital age, looking beyond the hashtag that seeks to define them.

Hit play to hear the likes of Miguel , Kilo Kish , How To Dress Well , Flatbush Zombies and Charli XCX , among many others, discussing scenes both forgotten and firmly established, including #AltR&B, #CloudRap, #Tumblrwave, #HealthGoth, #Gqom, #Kawaii and #Grime.

11. Salad Days

Salad Days

Before pop-punk changed perceptions about punk-rock forever, there was hardcore. A strident, politicised, DIY punk scene based in the US capital, Washington D.C., featuring seminal bands like Bad Brains , Minor Threat , Scream , Void , Rites Of Spring , Marginal Man , and Fugazi , and supported by vital labels like Dischord.

With archive footage and interviews with fans and scene players Dave Grohl , Fred Armisen , Ian Mackaye , Henry Rollins and Thurston Moore , Salad Days examines the years between 1980-90 when a group of disaffected youths started a revolution, blazing a trail that so much alternative culture to come would follow.

12. Om’Mas Keith: Across the Board

Om’Mas Keith: Across the Board

Grammy-winning musician and producer Om’Mas Keith was always destined to do great things in music. His parents worked with cosmic free-jazz legend Sun Ra , and his grandfather played with Duke Ellington . Following in their footsteps, Keith started out on his own journey studying avant-garde jazz before Jam Master Jay took him under his wings and set him off on a different path. This is the story of how Keith ended up collaborating with and producing Erykah Badu , Tyler, The Creator , Frank Ocean , Jay Z , Kanye West and more.

13. Diggin’ In The Carts

The rise of VGM

Before this series about the iconic music soundtracking early Japanese video games, and the people who composed it, few people beyond gaming fanatics and a niche group of hip-hop and electronic music producers thought very hard about its artistic and cultural importance. This documentary series changed that, inspiring live concerts and a compilation from Hyperdub along the way. A few years later, and classic video-game soundtracks are reissued on vinyl on an almost weekly basis.