Directing a global athlete film from your bedroom? Challenge accepted

Unlocking Creativity tells the story of athletes from all around the world in a film where they’re quickly thrown from the inside to the outside and finally back practising the sport they love.

Because of the various travel restrictions in place around the world, this global shoot was pulled off with its director calling the shots from his Amsterdam apartment.

"It's a project where we're shooting with multiple athletes around the world and we're trying to sort of connect them in a really creative way," the Dutchman explained.

