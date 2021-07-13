A voicemail before the moment of a lifetime

Red Bull has partnered with the family and friends of athletes to pull off a special surprise they'll never forget – a virtual letter from their loved ones filled with personal stories, pictures and videos that highlight their career journey so far and wish them well on their upcoming travels. In times when we can't always physically be with those who mean the most to us, this video series connects our athletes to their support system no matter where they are.
Evy Leibfarth
Only 17 years old and making her first appearance in Tokyo, Evy Leibfarth is already a force in the sport of kayaking. Born and raised in North Carolina, Evy has been kayaking since she was a little girl and now she’ll be going for gold.
Kaylin Whitney
Early on, Kaylin Whitney competed in sprints and long jump. As she distinguished herself among her pre-teen peers, former gold medallist Dennis Mitchell began coaching the 12-year-old. She won the Florida State High School Championship in both the 100m and 200m sprints during her freshman and sophomore years, representing East Ridge High School in Clermont. In 2014 she finished first in both the 200m and 4x100m relay in Eugene, Oregon and was named Track and Field News High School Athlete of the Year. The IAAF ranked Kaylin ninth among US women in the 100m and sixth in the 200m. In 2015, on her 17th birthday, Kaylin turned professional. The decision paid off with gold medals in the Women’s 200 and the 4 x100m. Recently, Kaylin shifted her focus to 400m sprints.
Nikita Ducarroz
World number 4 BMX rider, Nikita Ducarroz is poised to be a top contender for BMX freestyle when the discipline is introduced at the big games in 2021. Based in North Carolina, Nikita is Swiss-American and will ride for Switzerland at the 2020 Games. She rode high with a series of strong performances in 2019, placing fifth at the UCI Urban World Champions, fourth at the UCI Freestyle BMX World Cup and even topping the podium early last year at the 2020 BMX Simple Session.
Virtual connection allows loved ones to support and stay close no matter where they are in the world.