Learn how Nigeria’s Westsyde Lifestyle dance crew went global with afrobeat
2 min
(Un)credited
Dive deep into the origins of Afro Dance in Nigeria and how it has shaped a global mainstream culture.
How did dance first come into your life?
I started dancing when I started listening to Nigerian music, which was five or six years old. That was when I fell in love with dancing. Afrobeat, hip-hop, then back again. I did cultural dances, African dances and contemporary for a bit. In 2010, when I left school, I decided to dance professionally. At first, I was trying to get into university, which was hard for me. I was home for a year and nothing was going on, so I thought, let me channel all this energy into dancing professionally because I got how to dance that already.
When did Westsyde Lifestyle first connect?
We were all friends who started by dancing on the streets. We were just trying to push the culture. About three years after rehearsing we went to this competition called Dance with Peter. That's where we met Kodak, our first female member. We thought she was good and could join us. Luckily, she agreed. After the competition, we decided to form a crew together called Westsyde Lifestyle.
What would you say Nigerian dance crews bring that’s unique?
We’ve got the vibe. We’ve got everything, you know. Nigerian dancers are different because we’ve got an ear for sound and beats. It's in our blood. We're born into the rhythm. We stand out. Our demeanour is different. You can feel the energy when we dance. Our ancestors are with us and around us.
Giving back to the community is by far our greatest achievement
How would you describe Westsyde Lifestyle’s way of dance?
Our unique style and spirit come straight from our surroundings. We became the heartbeat of the streets and a way of life for others to aspire to be a part of.
In close to a decade, Westsyde Lifestyle has become the most respected crew in Nigeria. But finding that fame didn't happen overnight. What's the biggest obstacle you've overcome?
There were a lot of obstacles we went through. I'm talking about the times when we were down, really down. Trying to get a studio, a location to shoot content and get costumes – all those things affected us. You know how creatives are when they want to create, and obstacles try to break their creativity, so those minor things were majorly hard, big things for us as we were trying to accomplish our passions as a crew.
We’ve had bad and good times together, and we're still pushing the culture
Who are the members of Westsyde Lifestyle today?
There are five characters to pay respect to. There’s me – Ordia Eromose John, aka Tom Tom; Ike LoveDivine; Osokoya Yemi; Daniel Emmanuel and Ambrose Idemudia. The kids are the next generation taking the legacy.
You tragically lost one of your most beloved crew members Kodak (aka Love Divine). What did it take for the crew to cope with the magnitude of her death?
First off, I'll start by saying I don't know if we've been able to cope with her loss. It's purely God's help, strength, and care from family, friends and associates. Somehow, divinely she also gave us power and hope to keep going. It's like Westsyde Lifestyle got something to hold on to push her legacy and the crews and we got a different insight and meaning as to what we wanted to do with our talent. Thus, Love Divine foundation was birthed. Organising annual dance gatherings in memory of Kodak, online dance competitions in memory of her and securing a new dance space to help propagate our missions have been our coping mechanisms to survive the loss.
In what other ways have you honoured her memory?
Every April 29, we and all dance communities gather to dance to appease her spirit in honour of her legacy. Today, we've been able to accomplish a short film titled 29th and a 30-minute art performative piece in memory of her. We've had a few opportunities to show the film and perform in festivals and similar functions. Also, for every penny the crew earns, Kodak's share is sent to her mother, Pastor Mrs Talatu Ike.
Can you tell us more about Love Divine Foundation?
We are still gathering all the necessary resources, but once we have everything in place, Love Divine Foundation will be a community centre and dance studio for Nigerian dancers past, present and future.
Westsyde Lifestyle has been featured in videos alongside Nigeria’s finest Afrobeat artists. What would you say is your proudest accomplishment?
Very simple: we made dance in Nigeria a big deal right now. I see a lot of people motivated because of the crew, who are making the same strive we made to get there. Many people come up to me and say, "Yo! Because of you, I started dancing." That's what I'm proud of, that we won so many hearts. We inspired so many people from sleeping on the streets to believe they could dance and be up there with us and the greats. We all started from nothing, too. We were from the streets and created something together that's really magical. Now everyone wants to talk about dance in Nigeria, Westsyde Lifestyle is a huge part of making that impact and that's a great thing to do. Giving back to the community is by far our greatest achievement that we accomplished.
What do you consider your most outstanding personal achievement?
Dance saved me. It really did. I'm not sure I would have seen the world if I hadn't danced. Now I've been in like 50-something countries. My greatest achievement is that it helped me see so much of the world, talk to different cultures, and expand my creativity in my craft.
What would you say is the most significant benefit of being in a crew?
The benefit of being in a crew, I would say, is being in a family, first of all. You agree and disagree, but you have to learn to compromise. Even if we had misunderstandings, we did not ever hate each other. The love was always there. There was nothing behind each other's back – we've always been transparent. There are a lot of crews who fight about money or because this person thinks he's better than the other guy, or this dancer wants to be in charge. We never for once thought that. We encouraged each other and tried to push each other to the highest [level]. That's how we do it. It's s a family bond. It's that deep. We’ve had bad and good times together, and we're still pushing the culture. That's rare for people to be in a crew and still be together when you know how life kicks in.
Lastly, what does Westsyde Lifestyle mean to you?
It’s the present and the future of dance for me. It made me grow and be the man I am today. I learnt so much from the crew. They're the most brilliant and intelligent people I've ever met. Growing up was different for me because I'm the oldest one, all sisters. I don't have brothers. Kodak was the youngest in the crew before the kids came on. Everyone was older, and it was like, finally, I had bros putting me through life. I won't lie to you – they built who I am today and are family to me. Some dancers never get the chance to be a part of something like that, and I feel blessed I have.