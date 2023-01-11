Learn how Nigeria’s Westsyde Lifestyle dance crew went global with afrobeat

The benefit of being in a crew, I would say, is being in a family, first of all. You agree and disagree, but you have to learn to compromise. Even if we had misunderstandings, we did not ever hate each other. The love was always there. There was nothing behind each other's back – we've always been transparent. There are a lot of crews who fight about money or because this person thinks he's better than the other guy, or this dancer wants to be in charge. We never for once thought that. We encouraged each other and tried to push each other to the highest [level]. That's how we do it. It's s a family bond. It's that deep. We’ve had bad and good times together, and we're still pushing the culture. That's rare for people to be in a crew and still be together when you know how life kicks in.