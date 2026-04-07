Everything you need to know about Red Bull Back2Beyond

Red Bull Back2Beyond is a musical journey unlike any other, where the crowd is taken on a wild ride through music genres and styles by DJs collaborating across different stages. With events taking place across the globe in 2026, here's everything you need to know about this unique experience.

01 What is Red Bull Back2Beyond?

Red Bull Back2Beyond extends the traditional B2B format into a global event, combining electronic music’s most exciting talent in a one-of-a-kind, collaborative performance style. The result: unique global sounds like you’ve never heard them before.

It features four DJs rotating across three different stages, with the audience facing inwards, making it an all-engrossing 360-degree listening experience, and an opportunity to connect with artists and community in a more intimate way – a draw to centre through movement, music and the broadening of craft.

DJ Tennis & Axel Boman at Red Bull Back2Beyond Stockholm © Adrian Pehrson/Red Bull Content Pool

02 Why B2B sets hit different on the dancefloor

B2B is short for back-to-back. It’s a “tag-team” approach to mixing, with each DJ taking turns to mix a track, sometimes even mixing two at the same time. As the name suggests, B2Bs usually involve two artists, although there are no hard rules, and they’re often performed in groups of three or more.

At its core, the B2B is a collaborative undertaking between artists, creating opportunities for unexpected blends and fresh energy, while presenting DJs with new challenges – working with music, sounds or styles that aren’t their own.

A packed dance floor at Red Bull Back2Beyond 2026 in Stockholm © Adrian Pehrson/Red Bull Content Pool

03 From Bronx block parties to superclubs: How B2B sets took over dance music

The history of the B2B stretches back to the origins of DJing itself, revolutionised in the 1970s by the Father of Hip-Hop, DJ Kool Herc, in the Bronx, New York. In the early days of turntablism, long before the arrival of CDJs, B2Bs were an unofficial performance style born out of necessity and community spirit. They were also a way of sharing expensive gear, music and time, allowing DJs to sub in and out and take breaks during extended sets.

At this time, DJs didn’t hold the level of celebrity we see today, often working in supporting roles – spinning beats for hip-hop artists or mixing vinyl at discos while the audience faced the other way.

B2B has grown into a globally loved concept © Annika Wallis/Red Bull Content Pool

While in the 1980s into the early 1990s, DJ duos like Frankie Knuckles and Ron Hardy began to take shape across Chicago and Detroit, it wasn’t until the mid-1990s that B2Bs became popularised and cemented by the rise of global superclubs like Ministry of Sound. In addition, advances in technology, such as MP3s and CDJs, helped make electronic music more accessible.

Moving into the 2000s, DJing was reframed as a craft worthy of its own celebrity, marked by big moments like the 2004 Olympic Games, which was opened by Tiësto. The new millennium also saw the rise of group acts like Underworld, The Chemical Brothers and Daft Punk, as well as iconic B2B duos such as Carl Cox and Adam Beyer.

04 A night to remember for dance lovers

With recent events having taken place in cities like Sydney, Durban and Stockholm, dance fans across the globe have been able to enjoy this one-of-a-kind music experience.

At the Stockholm event in March 2026, local legend and globally renowned DJ Axel Boman invited three of his friends for an evening of back-to-back sets at Banan-Kompaniet. Together with DJ Tennis, Jimi Jules and Jennifer Loveless, the four DJs delivered electrifying B2B performances in rotating pairs throughout the night. With first-time pairings, unexpected directions and a hyped-up crowd, it was everything a club night should be.

Quotation Back-to-back is really a conversation. You listen to what the other DJ is saying musically, and then you answer DJ Tennis

05 Why it matters: Inside past editions of Red Bull Back2Beyond

The very first Red Bull Back2Beyond was held in Cologne, Germany – a nod to the traditional B2B while revolutionising its format and cultural reach. Since its inception, Red Bull Back2Beyond has expanded globally across Europe and the United States.

In 2024, Red Bull Paris turned its focus to online broadcasting powerhouse Rinse FM, connecting listeners worldwide. Together, they streamed DJ sets from Western Australia/Boorloo powerhouse HAAi, as well as The Blessed Madonna and Bambounou, direct from Paris.

The Blessed Madonna & Bambounou ignite Red Bull Back2Beyond Paris 2025 © Baptiste Fauchille/Red Bull Content Pool Red Bull Back2Beyond energises the Pretoria crowd in 2025 © Tyrone Bradley/Red Bull Content Pool VTSS B2B U.R.TRAX in Antwerp © Annika Wallis/Red Bull Content Pool Dlala Thukzin and Sun-El Musician in South Africa © Mpumelelo Macu/Red Bull Content Pool Malugi and Young Marco in Ghent © Annika Wallis/Red Bull Content Pool