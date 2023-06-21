While it has a lot of miles on the clock, the WRC hits 50 in rude health. With the youngest-ever champion Kalle Rovanperä driving cutting-edge hybrid cars across five continents, its future is looking bright. Here’s everything you need to know about the World Rally Championship…

01 The origins of the World Rally Championship

It’s 50 years since the first World Rally Championship but the origins of the WRC go back much further to the first Monte Carlo Rally in 1911. It wasn’t until 1973 that the FIA gathered 13 rallies into the first world championship. On the calendar were the big four – Monte Carlo, Sweden, Tour de Corse (France) and the RAC Rally (Great Britain), along with some favourites like Portugal, the Safari Rally and Rally Finland.

Sébastien Loeb driving the Citroen C4 at the 2008 Acropolis Rally © Nicos Mitsouras/Red Bull Content Pool

French marque Alpine were the first champions and its stunning A110 was the star. The winning drivers? At first, that was less important than the car. It took until 1977 for a prize to be awarded to the winning driver and co-driver but there wasn’t a driver’s World Rally Champion crowned until Björn Waldegård in 1979. With ABBA topping the charts and Borg winning the tennis, 1979 was a great year to be Björn.

Since then, the title has been taken by 16 drivers with two Frenchmen dominating the record books – Sébastien Loeb with nine titles and Sébastien Ogier with eight. The defending World Champion is the youngest ever and all signs point to the brilliant Kalle Rovanperä dominating WRC for the foreseeable future.

Since rally began, the cars have evolved as manufacturers road-test the latest developments for production cars. In the first decade, it was rear-wheel drive cars such as the Ford Escort RS, the Fiat 131 Abarth and the head-turning Lancia Stratos. In the 80s, the new Group B rules saw the introduction of turbos which lead to the game-changing four-wheel drive Audi Quattro.

Sebastien Ogier pilots the VW Polo R © Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool

The stunning hot-hatches of Group B ushered in the glory years of WRC but two serious accidents in 1986 spelled the end of the era and the advent of Group A. This new generation were more closely based on production cars and cheaper to produce, opening up the championship to new teams and crews. Lancia led the way with the Delta Integrale and by the 90s, the championship was dominated by the Subaru Impreza, Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution and Toyota Celica GT4.

With manufacturers struggling to make street-legal rally cars, the WRC introduced World Rally Cars in 1997, ushering in an era of dominance first for Citroën with the Xsara, C4 and DS3 and then VW and the Polo R WRC. The rules were tweaked for 2017 to give the cars much more power and more aero components to keep them planted. And finally, WRC came right up to date with the greener Hybrids in 2022 with the power to the fuel-efficient engines boosted by a 100Kw electric engine, boosting output to more than 500bhp.

7 min WRC 2021 season highlights From the Arctic to the equator, there was plenty of drama in the 2021 WRC season. Watch the highlights here.

Kalle Rovanperä's favourite

So what would be Rovanperä's pick of all the amazing machines to grace World Rally? "There are so many that it’s hard to say but for sure the 22B Subaru was quite cool and the 206 Peugeot is also nice because my dad [Harri Rovanperä] won his only WRC event with that car, and, of course, the old Celica which I've had the chance to drive. I mean, I think the Group B cars are really cool. There’s too many!"

Kalle Rovanperä in the snows of Rally Sweden © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

02 How to win a rally: scoring championship points

Each WRC season consists of between 12 and 16 rallies made up of 15-25 Special Stages in which teams compete in the three top-tier Drivers’, Co-Drivers' and Manufacturers’ Championships.

Special Stages can be anything from 2km to 50km, with cars going down the stage every three minutes. The fan-friendly Super Special Stages are usually held in town centres or stadiums on Thursday night before the crews (driver and co-driver) head into the countryside.

The top 10 crews score points at each round with 25 points for first place, 18 for the runner-up, 15 for third and then 12-10-8-6-4-2-1. They can also pick up crucial bonus points in the final stage, the Power Stage, with the five fastest cars scoring 5-4-3-2-1 points.

In the Manufacturers' Championship, factory teams can enter up to three cars per rally but only the top two can score points in the championship. The crews are racing against the clock so the winner is the one with the shortest time over all the stages – ie the fastest overall.

The Ceremonial Start at Rally Monte Carlo © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

03 What happens at a WRC rally

Modern WRC is a truly global sport, taking place across five continents and a wide variety of surfaces from asphalt to gravel to dirt and snow. Drivers compete in temperatures from as hot as 42°C to as cold as -30°C.

Recce: Each rally starts with the recce phase, usually two days, which allows the crew to practise the route at a limited speed to survey the stages and make their pace notes. Unlike circuit racing in which drivers will lap the track 200 times over the weekend, rally drivers may see the stage once a year – or less. The recce stage helps them to determine their approach and exit speed as well as make a note of possible hazards such as water, rocks or a jump.

Shakedown: Thursday morning is a full-speed test where teams fine-tune the set-up of the cars to suit the surface. Extremes would be chunky tyres, high ride height and maximum play in the suspension for bumpy gravel stages and thin tyres, low-ride and stiff suspension for Tarmac.

Kalle Rovanperä and Ott Tänak battle it out in a Super Special Stage © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

Super Special Stage: Thursday evening is the ceremonial start followed by a crowd-pleasing Super Special Stage in the host city. The SSS take a variety of formats but among the most popular are head-to-heads where two cars race around a looping circuit or a sprint around a course with a selection of surfaces and obstacles.

Rally and race strategy: Friday and Saturday comprise two long days of special rally stages, pushing cars and crews to the limit. The crews drive to the liaison at the start of the stage. Three zero cars – like pace cars in F1 – go through the stage at speed to ensure it’s clear of spectators before the leading car sets its time, followed at three-minute intervals by the next fastest.

But fastest isn’t always best: the first-placed driver opens the next stage the next morning. Drivers call this sweeping because the surface made will be dirty and slippery, which puts the lead driver at a disadvantage. Tactics often come into to play on the final stage of the day as crews try to finish second-fastest to get the best starting place for Saturday. The crews have to drive to each liaison and to the service park on open roads, and must stick strictly to the speed limit, which gives fans the best chance to see and pass the rally stars and cars up close during the rally weekend. It also affords the chance to see drivers fumble for change at toll booths and buy snacks at the garage.

Kalle Rovanperä in action at Rally Finland © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

Famous stages include the Fafe Stage of Rally Portugal with its huge jump, the twists and turns of Monte Carlo's Col de Turini or the power slides and flying rocks of Agii Theodori at the Acropolis Rally. So which is Kalle's favourite stage? "It has to be Kakaristo on Rally Finland. It's the most similar to the famous old Ouninpohja stage. It has everything that you need from a rally stage: it's really fast and flowing It has jumps, wide sections, narrow sections. If you push hard and get it right, it's just a really great stage."

And does he have a favourite Super Special Stage? "No! They're all quite tricky. I enjoy them because of the fans and that makes them special but at that stage of the rally, the driving is not much fun."

End of the Rally: Sunday features another full morning of rallying with a final Power Stage in the afternoon to bring the weekend to a close. The drivers then return to the host town for the podium and closing ceremony.

Strategy meeting with Kalle Rovanperä and Toyota © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

04 A WRC round from Kalle Rovanperä’s POV

Rovanperä’s mental preparation starts days before the rally when he’ll study videos from previous rallies, mainly onboard clips but if there is a new stage, the WRC provides recce videos to help the crews learn the stage.

When Rovanperä and co-driver Jonne Halttunen arrive at the service park, they have a long list of checks to perform, from recceing the stage to make pace notes to meeting the team to discuss the best set-ups and rally strategy. After shakedown, the ceremonial start and the Super Special, on Thursday, they approach the start line at the first Special Stage. This is when the crew has to clear their minds and focus on their performance.

“When I’m actually on the start line and getting ready to drive, I have my own small routines: I clap my hands to wake me up a bit and to help me focus," explains Rovanperä. "Then I take about 20 seconds to clear my mind, shut everything out and concentrate.”

Friday are long days behind the wheel and it’s night when the cars return to the Service Park and even later before Rovanperä can have dinner and return to his hotel. “Friday is a busy day and we don’t finish until it’s late, so after rallying we watch videos of Saturday’s stages to prepare. It’s quite a long night.”

Saturday is another long day and there’s no let-up until after Sunday afternoon’s Power Stage before heading to the finish and (hopefully) the podium. “That's the best part because a rally is six days of hard work and if you have a good result, it's a great feeling of accomplishment, It’s really nice to relax and just enjoy this feeling.”

Sunday night might involve a fun team dinner or a reception with a sponsor or – just as likely – heading straight home ready to start prepping for the next round.

Ott Tänak baptises new champion Kalle Rovanperä in New Zealand © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

So which of Rovanperä's results is his favourite? "Rally Estonia is important because it was the first one so it's between that and Rally New Zealand last year where we won the first championship. And I have to say Rally New Zealand is the best one."

05 The rules of WRC

Bouncing over jagged rocks and huge jumps, the cars take a lot of punishment and the driver and co-driver need to be able to carry out running repairs such as a quick tyre change or bending bodywork back in shape. The rally car is loaded with basic equipment, including various tools, duct tape and a jack to lift the car. No one else can work on the car but fans can help push a car back onto the road or tip it back onto all four wheels – a perk of being a spectator.

Crews can’t tinker with the set-up of the car or anything that might affect performance without getting a time penalty. That can be a calculated risk but major work has to be carried out by the mechanics in the Service Park.

Even then, it has to be within strictly regulated periods of 15 minutes in the morning, 30 minutes at lunchtime and 45 minutes in the evening. Overnight, the cars are locked up and stored.

If the cars can’t be fixed on stage, they can be towed back to the Service Park and if the team can fix it, the crew can restart the next morning with a 10-minute tie penalty. It’s not unheard of for teams to still pick up points after a restart from a high finish or a power stage.

If a rally car – or one of the crew – is damaged beyond repair on stage, it is retired.

Two-time championship runner-up Elfyn Evans meets fans © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

06 The WRC support series

As well as the main championship, a WRC rally incorporates several support competitions that act as a proving ground for talent looking for a seat in the premier championship.

WRC2. The level immediately below WRC features Rally2-spec cars, which are the equivalent of the R5 cars that Rovanperä used in WRC2 and the Estonian Rally Championship. Scoring in the championship is different, with teams scoring in every round but crews only scoring points from their eight best results, so they can keep costs down by not rallying in every round. They have to compete in at least six European rounds, scoring points from five.

Junior WRC. This is where the future drivers of the WRC hone their skills at the major rallies in the championship and alongside the top crews and teams. Graduates include Sébastien Ogier, Elfyn Evans and Thierry Neuville. In this case, Junior is a pretty broad term as drivers up to 30 years old are eligible. To keep costs down, they drive the same Fiesta Rally3s models used in WRC3. The championship crew wins free entry to compete in WRC2 at four European WRC rounds at the wheel of a Ford Fiesta Rally2 prepared by M-Sport.

WRC3. This is a new open championship for privateer drivers. They can buy or lease the Rally3 cars, which are four-wheel drive Ford Fiesta Rally3s producing 235bhp from its 1.5-litre engine and 400Nm of torque. Crews can take part in any WRC rally but must nominate the five rounds they will score points with the best four results counting toward the championship.

WRC2 Challenger Cup and WRC Masters Cup. New for 2023, the WRC2 Challenger Cup replaces the WRC2 Junior competition and is awarded to drivers who have yet to score points in WRC2 or WRC3. The crews score points from their best six results from seven nominated events. The WRC Masters is a competition for drivers aged 50 and above and features a selection of cars from Rally2, Rally3, Rally4, Rally5 and RGT cars. Keep an eye out for 1993 World Rally Championship runner-up François Delecour who’s racing in 2023.

07 Some WRC legends everybody should know

Juha Kankkunen

Nationality: Finland

Date of birth: April 2, 1959

Years in WRC: 1979-2010

World champion: 1986 ’87, ’91 and ’93

Rally starts: 161

Rally wins: 23

Stage wins: 390

Podiums: 75

Other series: Dakar Rally

The Finn’s laid-back demeanour contrasted with the fiery Carlos Sainz and belied his own steely determination.

Like Ogier, Kankkunen had the versatility and consistency to win his titles with three different teams.

In 1986, he was the fastest at the wheel of the iconic Peugeot 205 T16 in a team masterminded by Jean Todt, and in 1993, he moved to Lancia and became the first driver to successfully defend a World Rally Championship.

Took Lancia to the top in ’91 but was battling against internal politics as much as his rivals. In 1993 he was at his most dominant with the Toyota Celica Turbo 4WD.

In 2010, he returned to WRC to race in the 60th Rally Finland, finishing an impressive eighth.

Carlos Sainz and Luis Moya on a show run in the Peugeot 208 T16 in 2017 © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

Carlos Sainz

Nationality: Spain

Date of birth: April 12, 1962

Years in WRC: 1987-2005

World champion: 1990 & ’92

Rally starts: 194

Rally wins: 26

Stage wins: 586

Podiums: 97

Other series: World Rally Raid, Dakar Rally, Extreme E

Signed by Toyota as they joined WRC in 1989, Sainz took on the established Lancia Team with its galaxy of stars, including Miki Biasion and Didier Auriol.

The driver known as El Matador made his breakthrough in 1990 with his first win at the Acropolis Rally in Greece.

Three more victories and he was the World Champion and a huge 45 points clear of the field.

In 1992, he did it again, defeating his great rival Kankkunen with back-to-back wins in Spain and GB.

He later helped VW to develop the championship-winning Polo R WRC.

Colin McRae

Nationality: Great Britain

Date of birth: August 5, 1968

Died: September 15, 2007

From: August 5, 1968 to September 15, 2007

Years in WRC: 1988-2006

World champion: 1995

Rally starts: 142

Rally wins: 25

Stage wins: 460

Podiums: 42

Other series: Le Mans 24H, Dakar Rally

A superstar of World Rally, the Scot would either win or crash trying – as proven by his ratio of stage wins vs rally wins.

With Prodrive, McRae scored Subaru’s first win at the wheel of a Legacy before it made way for the iconic Impreza 555, which he took to the marque’s first World Championship in 1995.

Was the youngest world champion until Kalle Rovanperä shattered the record in 2022.

Took Subaru to three consecutive manufacturer’s titles but could not land another driver’s championship.

His appearances at X Games in the USA and the Colin McRae Dirt and Dirt Rally video game made McRea a household name long after his untimely death.

Marcus Grönholm and Tommi Makinen at Rally Finland © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

Tommi Mäkinen

Nationality: Finland

Date of birth: June 26, 1964

Years in WRC: 1988-2003

World champion: 1996 ’97, ’98 & ’99

Rally starts: 135

Rally wins: 24

Stage wins: 361

Podiums: 45

Before the WRC was ruled by Frenchmen called Sébastien, there were the Finns: a seemingly endless number of fearless and fast drivers like Markku Alén, Ari Vatanen, Hannu Mikkola and Marcus Grönholm.

At the wheel of the Mitsubishi Lancer Evo III, Mäkinen was a fierce rival of McRae and more consistent, which proved crucial as those extra championship points were decisive in securing four World Championships.

As a team boss, he took Toyota Gazoo to the top and signed winning drivers Ott Tänak, Sébastien Ogier and a young Kalle Rovanperä.

Sebastien Loeb celebrates with his crew after winning the Rally Spain © GEPA pictures / Red Bull Content Pool

Sébastien Loeb

Nationality: France

Date of birth: February 26, 1974

Years in WRC: 1999-2022

World champion: 2004-12

Rally starts: 184

Rally wins: 80

Stage wins: 949

Podiums: 120

Other series: Le Mans 24H, WTCC, Dakar Rally, Extreme E

A former gymnast, the driver from Alsace is the most successful driver in WRC history, winning nine World Championships in a row with Citroen.

The stats show he also has the record for the most rally wins, stage wins and podiums.

The versatile Frenchman also set the record for the Pikes Peak Hill Climb, won the X Games, raced in World Touring Cars, World Rallycross, Le Mans and is a two-time runner-up at the Dakar Rally.

Sébastien Ogier defending his first World Championship in 2015 © Volkswagen Motorsport / Red Bull Content Pool

Sébastien Ogier

Nationality: France

Date of birth: December 17, 1983

Years in WRC: 2008-2023

World champion: 2013-18, 2020, ’21

Rally starts: 177

Rally wins: 57

Stage wins: 666

Podiums: 96

Other series: Le Mans 24H, WEC, DTM

Having come through the ranks at a Citroen Team built around Loeb, Ogier leapt at Jost Capito’s offer to be lead driver at the new Volkswagen team.

Spent 2012 racing a Skoda Fabia S2000 and developing the Polo R WRC that took him to four consecutive titles.

When VW left the WRC in 2016, Ogier switched to M-Sport and won his fifth and sixth championships.

Rejoined but Citroen lost out to Estonia’s Ott Tänak in 2019.

Moving to Toyota, Ogier took two more world championships before retiring.