Crystal balls and tea leafs are famously unreliable. When the the Mercedes-Benz UCI World Cup is concerned however, their future predicting capabilities are just about redundant. In many ways, 2020’s season will be up against it. The 2019 vintage was just about a good a summer’s worth of racing that the sport of mountain bike racing has yet to serve up. It started fast and, in the case of all but one title, went down to the wire.

Racing a bicycle down a mountain is by it’s very nature somewhat unpredictable but we’re in need of some serious bench racing to fill the long northern hemisphere winter nights. Here then is some stuff that may, or may not happen:

1. Laurie Greenland to go ballistic

There has been little doubt since the Bristolian arrived on to the international big stage that he was destined for big things and 2019 saw Laurie Greenland make good on that by taking his debut UCI World Cup victory at Val di Sole. The track was essentially a rickety, dust-filled staircase of a plunge towards oblivion/the finish line but the young Brit tamed it and in the process became one of only two non-French race winners of the year.

Many racers say that winning your second is almost tougher than winning your first World Cup - a point well proven by some of the sports biggest names. But in Greenland there’s a relaxed, mature head on some young, supremely fast shoulders. The team around him is working, he’ll hopefully be bolstered by the return of his good friend and teammate, Brook Macdonald , and he looks set to once again make his way on to the top step. Don’t discount a push for the title.

2. Anyones game in XC

Kate Courtney © Paris Gore

Many miles worth of column inches have been dedicated over the last decade as to how open and entertaining women’s XC racing is but 2020 looks set to be an altogether different set of circumstances. It’s an Olympic year and for the front end of the field, it’s something that they’ll have been building towards for four years. As a result, the first half of the year often sees racing becoming a test bench - a chance to harden the armour without dulling the sword. Typically, we see someone from the second group break through and slay a few giants.

The second part of the season, far from it being a hangover offers up much deeper intrigue. For those who failed to sparkle in Tokyo there will be one last push to secure pride and warrant their spot on their teams in 2021.

3. Super Marine

Marine Cabirou gets into the zone © Bartek Woliński

Women’s downhill had an unbelievable portion of drama cake last year when (amongst other things) a rider who previously hadn’t won a World Cup went and run three of them, the third of which was the potential championship decider. Denied the title by a superb last ditch effort from Tracey Hannah, Cabirou looked for all the world like the real deal. At the start of the year much was made about the absences of first Nicoel, then Seagrave, then Atherton but all three were roundly trounced by young Cabirou who will have had a rather busy off-season basking in presumably sky high confidence.

4. MVDP set to detonate

Mathieu Van Der Poel is a young man keenly aware of his potential to go down in history as the most complete bike racer of all time.

That is not a title that should be used lightly but when you run the numbers on his palmares in MTB, road and CX like a second-rate boxset, it becomes relatively easy to guess the conclusion. Like most champions, Mathieu deals in numbers of titles not just race wins and many speculate that the Dutchman will have had a keen eye on the MTB Olympic gold as being reasonably low hanging fruit. When you have a rider like Nino Schurter in the pack (alongside his teammate Lars Forster ) however, that fruit becomes full of razor blades and trickier to grasp.

MVDP wants that title, make no mistake about it. We may just see him operating at his ethereal best. Expect fireworks.

5. Bruni vs. Pierron

The French pairing of Loïc Bruni and Amaury Pierron were in a class of deux last time out and whereas the season before there were other French riders in there with them ( Thomas Estaque , Loris Vergier to name but two) it now seems that the pair have pulled into a slightly different league.

Loïc Bruni vs Amaury Pierron © Red Bull

Bruni’s confidence will have been bolstered hugely by winning the title which has evaded him for the longest time. Pierron on the other hand can either be consumed by the wave of not winning it or emerge from the off-season ready to unleash yet more mercurial speed. Danny Hart too will be hoping to build on that Snowshoe win and it would seem foolish to bet against him being in amongst them in Lousa.

