6 things fans can expect from Ralf Rangnick in the Premier League

Ralf Rangnick didn't have the gentlest introduction to English football. Thirty-minutes into his first game for Southwick, against Chichester City in the Sussex County Football League, a crunching tackle left him with three broken ribs and a punctured lung, forcing him to spend a month in hospital.

More than 40 years after that incident, Rangnick, who was studying at the University of Sussex at the time, is back in England in a rather more prominent role as interim manager of Manchester United. He never went on to make it as a professional player, but has instead become one of the most influential coaches in world football.

Rangnick has been credited as the architect of the high-pressing game widely used nowadays by a number of top teams. Coaches such as Jürgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel, Julian Nageslmann, Hansi Flick, Ralph Hasenhüttl and Jesse Marsch have all been influenced by him to varying degrees.

Rangnick first expounded his ideas to a wide audience when he appeared on the German television show Sportstudio in 1998. He was coach of second tier Ulm at the time and was dismissed as a "bookworm", disparagingly referred to as 'The Professor'. Nowadays, he's seen as a visionary for his groundbreaking work at Hoffenheim, Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig, as coach and sporting director.

So what can Manchester United supporters expect from a team coached by Rangnick? Here are a few pointers:

Rangnick's famous Gegenpressing style has become massively influencial © GEPA pictures/Red Bull Content Pool

01 Gegenpressing

The cornerstone of any Rangnick-influenced team is now commonly known as Gegenpressing. A wave of relentless high pressing and intensity. When the opposition has the ball, it's seen as an opportunity to win it back and set off a counter-attack. The players in the team without the ball pressure their opponents in a highly co-ordinated way to stop them playing their way out of defence and try and force them into a mistake.

02 Fast transitions

When Rangnick teams win possession, their aim is to get a shot on goal within eight seconds. To help players achieve this, Rangnick has in the past set up a countdown clock on the training pitch. "The players could hear that clock ticking as a constant reminder. This wasn't only new to all players, but it also annoyed them immensely. It got on their nerves," he once said. In fact, training sessions under Rangnick can be as intense as matches. He believes players need to be provoked out of their comfort zone, exposed to difficult conditions and asked to make snap decisions in a confined space under time pressure.

03 No negativity

Players are instructed to avoid fouling opponents, as this denies them the opportunity to win the ball and launch a counterattack. Passing back to the goalkeeper is also frowned upon. "We're not fans of square and back passes. The goalkeeper should have the fewest contacts, because he is not the best player," Rangnick once said.

Rangnick worked with former Liverpool manager Gerard Houlier at RB Salzburg © GEPA pictures/Red Bull Content Pool

04 Speeding matters up

Coaches in Italy often talking about "administering the match" or taking the foot off the pedal when their team are winning. Rangnick doesn't see it this way. He believes football is a high-speed sport where passing precision and the speed of decision-making will continue to increase. "In the past, some pundits used to say, 'It takes someone to calm down the game, to step on the ball'. Try doing that against one of the top teams today. You won't stand a chance," he said in an interview with The Red Bulletin .

05 Possession isn't everything

Rangnick doesn't believe that long periods of possession are necessary to win matches, nor that having possession means that a team are taking the initiative or dominating a game. "In my opinion, it's a mistake to think that you can only control the game if you have the ball. It's often the other way around," he once said in an interview with Sport Bild. "Our research has shown that the likelihood of scoring a goal rapidly decreases the longer a team is in possession."

06 Full dedication off the field

And in training! The days when players could paint the town red before training or a match are long since over, according to Rangnick. "Such players no longer stand a chance. That would be like Max Verstappen trying to win a F1 race while insisting on filling up his car with diesel," he told The Red Bulletin. Indeed, at RB Leipzig, players were expected to arrive at training a full 90 minutes before the start, so they could undergo tests; within 30 minutes, Rangnick and his staff would know how much the players would train that day and how hard. They tested for allergies – gluten and lactose – and tailored their players' diets. They also brought in an expert to help teach them how to maximize their sleep.