Need a reason to dance this year? Here are 6

Dance is something that brings us a release and happiness in many forms, from moving freely, to teaching, sharing and more.

Yes, we see the best of the best performing in dance competitions at the highest level, having to deal with the pressure of the moment and pushing their bodies to display all the skills they've gained through years of training. Yes, we're wowed by dancers who are great performers, expressing the dedication to their art through stage shows, films, music videos and other forms that showcase their artistic talent.

The beauty of dance however is that you don't need to be any of those things to simply enjoy doing it. Here's why just moving is good for your soul.

Dance enables us to express ourselves just by movement © Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool

Dance is universal

The feeling of our bodies being urged to move by the rhythmic sound of music, or seeing someone perform a simple dance move that instantly inspires us is a unversial human trait.

Dance is a universal language, a worldwide human expression of release and joy through movement and there are so many moments, alone and shared, in which we dance simply because it's good for our souls.

Dancing like no one is watching

Some people love to dance freely and wildly in the privacy of their own homes, not caring about form or technique, but simply wanting to let go and lose themselves in the flow of the music.

Dance can help us through hardships © Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool

Dance can be therapy

For some people, dance is a form of therapy and release from stresses and problems, or simply to fill a lack of creativity in their daily routine. Whether it's in a club or bar, a class, bedroom, kitchen or bathroom, people dance to let go and free themselves of whatever's weighing them down.

Dance is social

Some young teens and adults love to get together and practice the latest trending dance moves in preparation to later share their routine with the world on a social media platform.

The community is a strong aspect in all street dance styles © Mpumelelo Macu/Red Bull Content Pool

Dance is for all ages

Young infants still learning how their bodies work start to bounce up and down instinctively when they hear music playing, jiving and rocking their bodies uncontrollably as they smile and laugh from the joy that the discovery of dance has suddenly introduced them to.

Likewise, the couple who partner dance, sharing a moment together, connected through joint movement and those much older in years who still get up and move when the right song comes on show that dancing has no age limit, only the joy of movement it brings.

It's contagious

Happiness through dance is undeniably contagious. All it takes is the right song from a DJ, or one person to get up and start dancing for a whole room to be inspired to move. There are also the dance moves and whole routines that have become forever famous, known and tried by everyone at some point.

Sometimes we don't even need music to dance, just a song stuck in our head, a tune we hum to ourselves, or the simple desire to be able to perform a dance move we've seen and loved.