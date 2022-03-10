Angyil McNeal and Sandile Mkhize live worlds apart. Angyil is a title-winning dancer from the USA who expresses herself through freestyle popping. Sandile is a South African software engineer and passionate Ambassador for the the Wings for Life World Run .

But they share a deep appreciation of the mind-body connection. Both find that running – or in Mkhize’s case, rolling the wheelchair he uses since being paralysed in a motorbike accident in 2013 – has a profound ability to clear their mind and improve their outlook.

Sandile Mkhize suffered a motorbike accident in 2013 © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool

In Episode 2 of the podcast series , McNeal and Mkhize describe what movement brings to their lives, as well as why they are joining the Why I Run team in the Wings for Life World Run . (You can, too. Sign up for the team here .)

Among their revelations are that running and rolling can enable you to:

1. Slow things down

McNeal says that one of the reasons running clears her mind is because there are fewer distractions intruding from her nonstop everyday life.

“When I'm working so much, it’s like I don't feel, because I have to do this thing and the next thing, and the next and the next,” she explains. “Running just kind of slows things down and allows me to feel. It does a lot for me.”

2. Be meditative

Much like McNeal describes, Mkhize finds that getting outside for exercise in his wheelchair allows him time to be in the moment.

“If I look at how I have tried to replicate the running feeling now as a paraplegic, the type of cardio that I do is a form of active meditation,” he says. “It allows me just to clear my head and level myself before having to deal with whatever comes my way.”

3. Surprise yourself

Mkhize says exercise helps build confidence, because you discover: “Whatever you thought your limits were before, they are actually not your limits, regardless of how small the change that comes. That growth, those small and large victories, only come when you move. I guess it puts more cookies in the cookie jar for when you have something new to face in life.”

Sandile Mkhize at the Wings for Life World Run 2021 © Mpumelelo Macu for the Wings for Life World Run

4. Feel more grateful

McNeal says that when you run in nature, or even in city scenery: “You're seeing so much beauty. You see the sky… You're seeing and appreciating and filling your senses. It allows me to remove myself from thinking about the negative things, to get myself out of that rut.”

Angyil uses everything from dancing to running to get into a state of flow © Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool

5. Realise that you’re not alone

Although running is thought of as a solitary exercise, in fact, the community is large and welcoming, as Mkhize found when he participated in the Wings for Life World Run after feeling isolated during the initial years following his accident.

“When people come together – especially if it's at the scale of the Wings for Life World Run – the world doesn't seem so scary, and it doesn't feel like you're alone,” Mkhize says. That’s one of the reasons why he’s encouraging everyone to register for an App Run or Flagship Run on May 8.

Why I Run continues weekly with new guests and themes, right up to the Wings for Life World Run . Listen the podcast series here and follow Why I Run on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon and wherever you listen to podcasts.