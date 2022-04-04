Yeah. As humans, sometimes we need to dig deep and think, “How can I be a better version of myself?” And these podcasts are really showing us this. Take Sandile Mkhize from South Africa, the way he takes every day as an opportunity to make himself better. This is a guy who was on the precipice of a modelling career when he had a motorcycle crash that changed everything. Now he isn’t able to use part of his body, yet he’s teaching himself to do things like swimming. It made me think about how I deal with disappointments and shows me there’s more that I could be doing. It really gave me a boost.