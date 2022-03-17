© Esben Zøllner Olesen/Red Bull Content Pool
Running
5 ways that running can bring out your inner explorer
In Episode 3 of Why I Run, obstacle course runner Ida Mathilde Steensgaard and eco-explorer Mario Rigby explain how running helps them discover the new and see the familiar with fresh eyes.
“There’s something about the new that's so exciting,” says Mario Rigby, a Turks and Caicos native who undertakes sustainable, human-powered expeditions and then shares stories of the communities he visits as a way to foster human understanding and advancement.
Ida Mathilde Steensgaard agrees and whether she’s at home, in Denmark or on the road for a competition, she likes to take exploratory runs. “I’ve always had this eagerness to get out in the world. I just like using my feet to get around,” she shares.
Running is a unique way to see new places
In the Why I Run podcast that leads up to the Wings for Life World Run, Rigby and Steensgaard explain how running can spark a process of exploration for anyone.
Go for a run, and you can:
01
1. Re-kindle your childhood sense of adventure
Rigby originally fell in love with running due to its feeling of “moving your body to your fullest potential and purest form.” Runs today take him back to the fun he had exploring Turks and Caicos with his brother when they were kids. “We never saw it as hiking. We always looked for something new. And I think that's what fuelled my thirst for adventure,” he says.
In the podcast, Rigby also tells what happened when he got more adventure than he bargained for by accidentally stepping on a venomous puff adder snake:
02
2. Get to know a new place
Steensgaard travels a lot for competitions, and she says, “Running is a unique way to see new places. I’ll do a run where I go to see different monuments or [other] things around a city that I visit.”
03
3. Wake up with a city
On a trip to Toronto, watching the city come to life during a sunrise run was so glorious that early-morning excursions have become a go-to for Steensgaard. She explains, “I like to do these kinds of runs before it's really busy and hectic, to just feel the vibe of the new cities that I explore.”
04
4. Reframe your mindset
Sometimes on her runs, Steensgaard is awestruck by the sense of feeling small in the presence of nature. “It just puts things in perspective to me when you're outside in nature and feel the wind and the magnitude,” she relates.
05
5. Feel a connection
While Rigby once walked and paddled the length of Africa, a journey of more than two years, he says that even a relatively short run can help you make all kinds of connections, even to ancestry: “If it's a run through the park, knowing about the park – the history of the park – can help to understand of the people who've lived there. By doing that, one person at a time can really create a whole global connection."
