Running
These may just be the best running headphones yet
In a special episode of the Why I Run podcast, host Ayo Akinwolere geeks out with expert Diederik Houtman from Philips Sound, who reveals the benefits of running with bone conduction headphones.
In Season 2, Episode 10 of Why I Run, guest Diederik Houtman explains not only why he runs, but how the right headphones can help anyone make the most of their running experience. Houtman leads the Philips Sound product team, and as someone who loves to listen to music while he trains, he’s especially excited about the new bone conduction headphones created just for runners.
What’s bone conduction all about? Believe it or not, these headphones actually bypass the eardrums.
“The technology is basically about vibrations. You do not put your headphones on your ears, but on your cheekbones [just in front of the ears]. The bone conduction headphones give certain vibrations that give you the sound,” Houtman describes.
Here are just three of the reasons why this new technology is so well suited for running, including training for – and participating in – the Wings for Life World Run to find a cure for spinal cord injury.
1. They stay secure and won't fall off
The right and left headphones are connected via a sleek design that loops over the ears and behind the neck. Akinwolere put them through their paces in a run and strength-training circuit, and they didn’t budge.
2. They’re water resistant
These headphones are ideal for the run for those who can’t, where everyone around the world starts at the same time – whether it’s sunny, raining or (sometimes) even snowing!
3. You can listen to your music and still be aware of your surroundings
Because the bone conduction headphones don’t cover your ears, you can maintain a sense of what's around you, even while you’re enjoying, for example, the Why I Run podcast – which you can follow on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon and wherever you listen to podcasts – or the music on the Wings for Life World Run playlist. And of course they're the perfect kit for listening to the App Run Audio Experience on race day, May 7, 2023.
“It's so important that you also hear what's happening in the environment – if a car is coming, if a cyclist is passing by – for simple safety reasons,” Houtman says. As an added safety feature, the headphones also have a red light for nighttime visibility.
Get the lowdown by listening to the episode below, and while you’re thinking about having fun running, why not sign up for the Wings for Life World Run?
Philips sports headphones is the Global Headphones Partner of the Wings for Life World Run. You can find their range of products for the event here.