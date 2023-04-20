How a champion rock climber and new mum uses running to change perspective

"I run to shift my perspective," says Emily Harrington, a five-time US National Champion in sport lead climbing, noting that running provides a liberating contrast to her equipment-dependent pursuits like rock climbing and skiing. Harrington adds, "I find running to be this very simple, meditative activity that is really low stress for me. I can just walk out the door, go run and clear my mind."

She also loves running because it’s not dependent on conditions: "It doesn't matter if the sun's out. It's always different, but always fun – you can go running in the rain and it’s awesome."

On May 7, rain or shine, Harrington will join thousands of people across the globe as they take on the Catcher Car in the Wings for Life World Run to find a cure for spinal cord injury. You can too.

Harrington mentions that while she sets "vague" running goals as inspiration, to truly enjoy the benefits of running she avoids outsized objectives. Rather, she views running as valuable in itself; an activity to counteract the intensity of her career and day-to-day life.

"I have no expectations when I go out running. I can push myself, but without the pressure," she says. "I don't have to perform, I don't have to go fast and I don't have to win races. I can just be me and do this activity because I enjoy it. Purely."

Make no mistake, while Harrington is a professional athlete, when it comes to running she's like the rest of us. Some days she doesn't feel motivated. But when she hits the trail anyway – even if the 'run' is just a walk with her baby – she's always glad she did.

"I'll be in a terrible mood and I'll force myself to get out the door. And I come back and it'll be like everything is different, even though the only difference is that I got outside," she describes. "It changes my mood, how I feel about myself and how I feel about my situation. It makes me feel present."

Check out to the full episode below to hear how Harrington got started in running, and follow Why I Run on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon and wherever you listen to podcasts.