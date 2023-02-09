© Cameron Bloom
Athletics
How TikTok star Jimmy Jan uses running to navigate life's ups and downs
In the Why I Run podcast, inspiring Australian Jimmy Jan explains how running has helped him through highs and lows – and how he continues to find fun after a paralysing accident.
In May 2021, Jimmy Jan – a student from Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia – was one of thousands of people around the globe who ran against a Catcher Car to help find a cure for spinal cord injury in the Wings for Life World Run. By the time the 2022 event took place, he was in a wheelchair himself, paralysed from the waist down as the result of a skiing accident.
In the third episode of the second season of the Why I Run podcast, Jan explains why he has always been a runner, and why it means so much to him to continue his active lifestyle today.
“I run through the ups and the downs. Running was my opportunity to kind of clear my head, and definitely my favourite form of exercise,” he says. “Running for me looks very different now – done from a wheelchair. [But I’ve been] looking forward to finding new ways to run and embracing that.”
Jan’s upbeat personality has helped him attract more than 700,000 followers on TikTok, but the Australian medical student is honest about dealing with tough times as well. Before the accident, he had especially loved trail running training, and as he worked out how to start running again without using his legs, he was beyond happy to discover that he could still experience the benefits of running in new forms.
“I started exercising and, you know, you can get your runner’s high from different forms of exercise. The first time, I almost cried because I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I didn’t think I would ever experience this again'. That runner’s high from my wheels, it’s great,” he enthuses.
Jan is as passionate as ever about the Wings for Life World Run, and as a Wings for Life World Run Ambassador he’s encouraging everyone to experience the high of running, or rolling, to help find a cure for spinal cord injury by signing up for the event, which in 2023 is taking place worldwide on May 7.
You can listen to Jan’s interview below and explore all the episodes by following Why I Run on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon and wherever you listen to podcasts.