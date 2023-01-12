Like many of us, Australia’s Jimmy Spithill has a lot on his hands. The double America’s Cup winner and father of two travels the world as CEO and driver for the United States SailGP Team, and he also trains with the Luna Rossa team that is aiming for the next America’s Cup.
As the first guest in Season 2 of the Why I Run podcast series that leads up to the Wings for Life World Run, Spithill reveals why running is one of his go-to's.
“I run for simplicity,” says Spithill. “When you're on the road a lot, the easiest and most simple thing to do is put your running shoes on and go.”
The Why I Run podcast celebrates both extraordinary and everyday stories of running, as hosts Erin Azar and Ayo Akinwolere uncover insights and inspiration to get you moving, no matter your running level.
Here’s more of what Spithill has to say on running:
“It's helping me from a physical point of view; but, even more importantly, a mental point of view.”
Spithill says that running is especially important for his cardiovascular conditioning: “With all the distractions you have nowadays, it's just one of the most simplistic things you can do.” Now in his 40s, he favours hill climbs over pounding road runs to limit stress on his joints.
He also explains that running helps him think: “Especially if [I’ve] got some tough problems or situations to get through, I go for a run and I feel like most of the time I've got a way forward after that.”
“It's the best way to explore.”
When travelling, Spithill runs to discover each new location. The minimal gear needed makes it easy, and, he says, “You find those little diamonds in the rough that you would probably never find otherwise.”
“It doesn't matter where you're from, how much money you’ve got, what you look like...”
Spithill grew up in the wilds of a national park and he “couldn't get TV reception or anything like that,” so running was the type of fun that he thrived on (as well as sailing, of course).
Find out about Spithill’s unconventional childhood – and a surprising physical challenge that he still deals with today – in the podcast below:
“What does matter is how much you’re willing to put into it.”
Spithill finds that in both running and sailing, making a commitment to your goal reaps dividends. He encourages: “Irrespective of the topic, it’s the same old story – If you put the time and the work in, you can make it.”
A longtime supporter of the Wings for Life World Run to help researchers find a cure for spinal cord injury, Spithill has enjoyed duelling with its Catcher Car for years. In 2023 he'll do so as part of the Why I Run podcast team.
